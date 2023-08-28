MrBeast, Dylan Mulvaney Top 2023 Streamy Awards

YouTuber MrBeast and TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney took hop top honors at the 2023 Streamy Awards, dubbed “creators’ biggest night.” The Streamys aim to celebrate excellence in online video and the creators behind it, and 2023 marks the 13th iteration of the awards ceremony.

MrBeast won Creator of the Year, while Mulvaney took home the Breakout Creator award.

“532 days ago, I made a coming-out video that turned into my ‘Days of Girlhood’ series, and my life has been changed for the better,” Mulvaney said in her speech. “But on the flip side, there’s also been an extreme amount of transphobia and hate, and I know that my community is feeling it.”

See the full list of 2023 Streamy Awards winners below.

Creator of the Year

MrBeast

Show of the Year

“Challenge Accepted”

Michelle Khare

Streamer of the Year

Kai Cenat

International

ibai (Spain)

Short Form

Chris Olsen

Breakout Creator

Dylan Mulvaney

Breakout Streamer

Fanum

Collaboration

MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Creator for Social Good

Invisible People

Creator Product

Prime

Logan Paul x KSI

Crossover

Jonas Brothers

First Person

Ryan Trahan

Just Chatting

Quackity

Variety Streamer

IShowSpeed

Vtuber

Gawr Gura

Rolling Stone Sound of the Year

“Made You Look”

Meghan Trainor

Podcast

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Scripted Series

Bryce

Brandon Rogers

Unscripted Series

Sam and Colby

Animated

Helluva Boss

Vivziepop

Beauty

Mikayla Nogueira

Comedy

RDCWorld

Commentary

penguinz0

Competitive Gamer

TenZ

Dance

Enola Bedard

Fashion and Style

Wisdom Kaye

Food

Nick DiGiovanni

Gamer

Dream

Health and Wellness

Dr Julie

Kids and Family

Ms Rachel

Learning and Education

TierZoo

Lifestyle

AMP

News

HasanAbi

Science and Engineering

I did a thing

Sports

Jesser

Technology

Marques Brownlee

Cinematography

Recider — Nicholas Adams

Editing

Yes Theory — Thomas Dajer, Cam Peddle, Tristan Kevitch

Visual and Special Effects

Zach King

Writing

Leo González

Agency of the Year

Reach Agency

Brand Engagement

Insta360

No Drone? No Problem!

Brand of the Year

Barbie

Mattel

Branded Series

Live@4:25

Totino’s Pizza Rolls • the cheeky boyos • Flighthouse • Content+

Branded Video

ASMcaR

Nissan • Donut

Influencer Campaign

Blasting to the Top

Gel Blaser • BENlabs

Social Impact Campaign

Play by the Rules

International Committee of the Red Cross • PopShorts