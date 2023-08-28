MrBeast, Dylan Mulvaney Top 2023 Streamy Awards

YouTuber MrBeast and TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney took hop top honors at the 2023 Streamy Awards, dubbed “creators’ biggest night.” The Streamys aim to celebrate excellence in online video and the creators behind it, and 2023 marks the 13th iteration of the awards ceremony.
MrBeast won Creator of the Year, while Mulvaney took home the Breakout Creator award.
“532 days ago, I made a coming-out video that turned into my ‘Days of Girlhood’ series, and my life has been changed for the better,” Mulvaney said in her speech. “But on the flip side, there’s also been an extreme amount of transphobia and hate, and I know that my community is feeling it.”
See the full list of 2023 Streamy Awards winners below.
Creator of the Year
MrBeast
Show of the Year
“Challenge Accepted”
Michelle Khare
Streamer of the Year
Kai Cenat
International
ibai (Spain)
Short Form
Chris Olsen
Breakout Creator
Dylan Mulvaney
Breakout Streamer
Fanum
Collaboration
MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Creator for Social Good
Invisible People
Creator Product
Prime
Logan Paul x KSI
Crossover
Jonas Brothers
First Person
Ryan Trahan
Just Chatting
Quackity
Variety Streamer
IShowSpeed
Vtuber
Gawr Gura
Rolling Stone Sound of the Year
“Made You Look”
Meghan Trainor
Podcast
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Scripted Series
Bryce
Brandon Rogers
Unscripted Series
Sam and Colby
Animated
Helluva Boss
Vivziepop
Beauty
Mikayla Nogueira
Comedy
RDCWorld
Commentary
penguinz0
Competitive Gamer
TenZ
Dance
Enola Bedard
Fashion and Style
Wisdom Kaye
Food
Nick DiGiovanni
Gamer
Dream
Health and Wellness
Dr Julie
Kids and Family
Ms Rachel
Learning and Education
TierZoo
Lifestyle
AMP
News
HasanAbi
Science and Engineering
I did a thing
Sports
Jesser
Technology
Marques Brownlee
Cinematography
Recider — Nicholas Adams
Editing
Yes Theory — Thomas Dajer, Cam Peddle, Tristan Kevitch
Visual and Special Effects
Zach King
Writing
Leo González
Agency of the Year
Reach Agency
Brand Engagement
Insta360
No Drone? No Problem!
Brand of the Year
Barbie
Mattel
Branded Series
Live@4:25
Totino’s Pizza Rolls • the cheeky boyos • Flighthouse • Content+
Branded Video
ASMcaR
Nissan • Donut
Influencer Campaign
Blasting to the Top
Gel Blaser • BENlabs
Social Impact Campaign
Play by the Rules
International Committee of the Red Cross • PopShorts