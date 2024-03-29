Melissa Joan Hart Had a ‘Wonderful Experience’ at Nickelodeon, but She 100% Believes ‘Quiet on Set’ Stories

“Not every egg in the Nickelodeon basket is rotten,” the former child star tells Meghan McCain

Melissa Joan Hart attends the 24th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards on February 01, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Melissa Joan Hart has entered the conversation of former Nickelodeon stars discussing the revelations from “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.”

The actress, who starred on “Clarissa Explains It All” in the ’90s, explained on Thursday’s “Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat” podcast that, while she has yet to see the docuseries, she didn’t have any negative memories from set herself.

“Personally, no one’s come to me and talk to me about any of these situations, and that’s not to say anything about anyone’s story. I absolutely trust them, believe them 100%,” Hart said after McCain asked if she had dealt with any creepiness. “But my experience was that I was in Orlando from 1989 and 1993 or four, and I think maybe there was a difference between Hollywood Nickelodeon and Orlando Nickelodeon, although I’m not 100% sure on that. A lot of the executives were in New York.”

Drake Bell, Alexa Nikola (Getty Images/Eat Predators/YouTube
Read Next
'Quiet on Set': All the Reactions From Former Nickelodeon Child Stars

Hart then recounted how she filmed most of her show in Florida.

“In Orlando, I had nothing but a wonderful experience. It was a little bit like we were in Florida, which was a right-to-work state. So they did work the kids a lot harder than probably legally should,” she said. “I was surrounded by an amazing crew, an incredible cast that took such good care of me. I mean, these people were protective of me.”

Hart also shared that her mother wasn’t around all the time since she was shepherding Hart’s siblings in endeavors of their own.

“She had other kids in New York, one of my sisters was doing a Broadway show on a cruise ship like she was juggling all of us all over the place so I was left alone a lot, but I felt very protected, very safe,” she added. “I don’t know if it was the difference in Orlando or the time period or whoever these guys were, they weren’t around.”

“But I have to say, not every egg in the Nickelodeon basket is rotten, there were some good eggs. There were some people that really took care of me,” Hart continued. “To be honest, a few of them are still my very best friends. From the producers down to the sound guys, [they] all took care of me and we were a wonderful family.”

The conversation begins around 19 minutes into the below episode.

Drake Bell on "Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" (ID)
Read Next
Where to Watch 'Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' Streaming Online

Dessi Gomez

“Dessi has been with TheWrap for over a year, during which she has carved out the niche beat of book-to-screen adaptations and targeting helpful search articles. Whenever she can, she will write about Taylor Swift. Before joining TheWrap in 2021, Dessi interned for the Arts News Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She also completed…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.