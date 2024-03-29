Melissa Joan Hart has entered the conversation of former Nickelodeon stars discussing the revelations from “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.”

The actress, who starred on “Clarissa Explains It All” in the ’90s, explained on Thursday’s “Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat” podcast that, while she has yet to see the docuseries, she didn’t have any negative memories from set herself.

“Personally, no one’s come to me and talk to me about any of these situations, and that’s not to say anything about anyone’s story. I absolutely trust them, believe them 100%,” Hart said after McCain asked if she had dealt with any creepiness. “But my experience was that I was in Orlando from 1989 and 1993 or four, and I think maybe there was a difference between Hollywood Nickelodeon and Orlando Nickelodeon, although I’m not 100% sure on that. A lot of the executives were in New York.”

Hart then recounted how she filmed most of her show in Florida.

“In Orlando, I had nothing but a wonderful experience. It was a little bit like we were in Florida, which was a right-to-work state. So they did work the kids a lot harder than probably legally should,” she said. “I was surrounded by an amazing crew, an incredible cast that took such good care of me. I mean, these people were protective of me.”

Hart also shared that her mother wasn’t around all the time since she was shepherding Hart’s siblings in endeavors of their own.

“She had other kids in New York, one of my sisters was doing a Broadway show on a cruise ship like she was juggling all of us all over the place so I was left alone a lot, but I felt very protected, very safe,” she added. “I don’t know if it was the difference in Orlando or the time period or whoever these guys were, they weren’t around.”

“But I have to say, not every egg in the Nickelodeon basket is rotten, there were some good eggs. There were some people that really took care of me,” Hart continued. “To be honest, a few of them are still my very best friends. From the producers down to the sound guys, [they] all took care of me and we were a wonderful family.”

The conversation begins around 19 minutes into the below episode.