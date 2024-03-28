Kenan Thompson shared his thoughts about the revelations from Investigation Discovery’s documentary series “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” on Wednesday, saying he sympathizes with any former child star who endured abuse.

“I wasn’t really aware of a lot of it, but my heart goes out to anybody that’s been victimized or their families,” Thompson said on “Tamron Hall.”

Thompson, who is the longest-running “Saturday Night Live” star was first well-known for making his mark as one of the most popular Nickelodeon child actors, having starred in “All That,” “Kenan & Kel” and the network’s original film, “Good Burger.”

While discussing his career with Tamron Hall on her daytime talk show, the comedian also addressed the docuseries, which spotlighted allegations of abusive and toxic behavior by longtime Nickelodeon producer and writer Dan Schneider, among others.

“It’s a tough subject because I can’t really speak on things that I’ve never witnessed,” Thompson said. “You know what I’m saying? Because all these things happened after I left, basically, and Dan [Schneider] wasn’t really on ‘Kenan & Kel’ like that. I mean, he got a ‘created by’ credit, but it was a different showrunner. So, our worlds weren’t really overlapping outside of ‘All That,’ necessarily. And then all that negativity kind of started happening outside of our tenure there.”

The former child star continued: “I think it’s a good thing that the doc is out and it’s putting things on display that need to be; stories that need to be told for accountability sake. But it’s definitely tough to watch because I have fond memories of that place and I have fond memories of my costars and stuff like that. So to hear that they’ve gone through terrible things like that, it’s just, it’s really tough.”

The four-part documentary, which has been extended to include a bonus fifth episode, aired for two nights on March 17 and 18 on ID. “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” is now available to stream on Max.

Watch the full interview with Thompson and Hall, below.