‘Quiet on Set’ Episode 5 to Feature New Drake Bell Interview, Chronicle Response to Docuseries

Soledad O’Brien leads a conversation with former child stars about the dark side of children’s television airing April 7

“Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” has been greenlit by Investigation Discovery for an additional fifth episode, titled “Breaking the Silence.”

Led by journalist Soledad O’Brien, the episode will feature new interviews with former Nickelodeon child stars from the early ’00s, including “Drake & Josh” star Drake Bell. The fifth episode will premiere Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on ID.

“Breaking the Silence” will “delve deeper into the toxic and dangerous culture behind some of the most iconic children’s television shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s, including allegations of abuse, sexism and racism,” according to the official logline.

The episode will welcome back Bell, “All That” cast members Giovonnie Samuels, Bryan Hearne and Hearne’s mother, Tracey Brown, and welcome “All That” star Shane Lyons — some of whom will reunite for the first time since their time at Nickelodeon — as they discuss their reaction to the first four episodes of “Quiet on Set,” which have tallied up over 16 million viewers across ID, Max and Discovery+ since launching just over a week ago.

O’Brien will then lead a conversation among the former child stars and Brown about how the industry can move forward following the revelations unveiled in the docuseries.

“With ‘Breaking the Silence,’ we’re digging deeper into the crucial conversations the docuseries ignited and exploring the lingering questions left in their wake to provide further insight from the brave voices who’ve spoken out previously and those who are coming forward again,” said Jason Sarlanis, president of TNT, TBS, TruTV, ID and HLN linear and streaming programming.

“Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” which first premiered on Sunday, March 17, featured interviews with key cast members, writers and crew members from Nickelodeon shows and chronicled manipulative behavior and emotional and verbal abuse they endured from Nickelodeon mega producer Dan Schneider. In Bell’s first interview in the series, he spoke publicly for the first time about the abuse he suffered at the hands of former dialogue coach, Brian Peck.

The docuseries is directed by Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz and is produced by Maxine Productions and Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction in association with Business Insider.

The first four episodes of “Quiet on Set” are available to stream on Max.

