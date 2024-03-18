In the first two episodes of Investigation Discovery’s documentary series into the alleged sexual abuse, racism and sexism that took place on several Nickelodeon series during early ’90s and 2000s, child stars accused network producers and crew members of child sexualization and fat-shaming, and female writers say they were forced to split their salaries and act out sexually suggestive scenes in the writers room.

“This series investigates the abuses experienced by children from the adults they were expected to trust. Viewer discretion is advised,” is the warning that pops up at the beginning of each episode of “Quiet on Set,” cautioning viewers ahead of the horrific allegations.

The series started off with a peek into Nickelodeon executive Dan Schneider’s life going from an awkward Memphis teen (who was reported to have attended his father’s alma mater Harvard University though he never actually went) to landing a role on “Head of the Class,” and how that role kickstarted his career in children’s television. And while the series notes Schneider launched the professional careers of stars like Kenan Thompson, Ariana Grande, Amanda Bynes and more, it spotlights the alleged sexually suggestive scenes he often placed many child stars in.

The series made its debut over the course of two nights on ID, starting on Sunday, March 17 and it continues Monday, March 18. Here’s five takeaways from the first two episodes. Schneider has denied many of the claims made by interviewees in the series.

Leon Frierson details having to wear a “penis”-inspired suit

Katrina Johnson in “Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” (ID)

Former child actors Leon Frierson (“All That” Season 4-6) and Katrina Johnson (“All That,” age 10-16), both said staying close to and keeping the attention of Dan Schneider was key if an actor wanted to further their career. At one point, Schneider was Johnson’s mentor, though that dwindled after it appeared she’d been replaced by rising star Amanda Bynes, and Frierson said he always tried to be a “trooper” on set despite feeling uncomfortable when asked to do certain sketches.

“On ‘All That,’ what really made me feel the most uncomfortable were the leotards. I was just a growing boy trying to fit into my body and it was just out there for everyone to kind of look at and judge me, or, I just felt very exposed,” Frierson said. “One week we get a new script, there’s a character for me on ‘All That’ named Nose Boy. Naturally, I’m in a superhero costume, which is just tights and underwear. What was different about this, they gave me a prosthetic nose, an enlarged nose, and they put this same nose on the costume. You can’t help but notice that it looks like penis and testicles on my shoulders.” In the bit, when Nose Boy sneezed, a clear white substance shot through his nose.

As for Johnson, she remembered the time when producers allegedly contacted her parents because they felt she put on too much weight.

“One day, the producers called my house and spoke to my parents and said, ‘Hey, Katrina’s getting too fat. We already have a fat one. She can’t be the fat one,’” Johnson said. The documentary then showed a photo of Johnson pictured with longtime actress Lori Beth Denberg. Johnson said her parents told producers that she was in dance classes six hours a day and there was nothing more they could do about her weight. However, when Johnson hit puberty, she said Nickelodeon producers weren’t pleased with how she matured and she was “edged out” by a younger version of her, Amanda Bynes.

Amanda Bynes’ relationship with Schneider and why “working for Dan was like being in an abusive relationship”

Amanda Bynes as Penelope Taynt in “The Amanda Show” (Nickelodeon), Christy Stratton (ID)

“Quiet On Set” broke down the history of Amanda Brynes’ rise to fame on the show going from “Laugh Factory” child comedian prodigy to “All That” star and then onto one of the youngest female talents to have her own self-titled TV series in “The Amanda Show” — which Schneider created and produced. It also laid out the immense amount of pressure her father put on her, Bynes’ controversial relationship with Schneider and peeled back the curtains of how the female writers on the show were subject to sexual harassment and gender discrimination.

Frierson said that kids and parents were supposed to stay together at all times and go to school on set, but there were times when Bynes was “just missing” or was instead pitching ideas and writing with Schneider, which was approved by Bynes’ father.

“I think Amanda’s dad kind of treated her like a wind up doll. She had, really, a lot of pressure and high expectations from him,” Johnson said. Frierson added that most of the child actors were novices and felt it was in their “best interest to go with the flow” of things on set.

Behind the scenes, “The Amanda Show” writer Christy Stratton said “working for Dan was like being in an abusive relationship.” Female writers Stratton and Jenny Kilgen were hired onto the show but allegedly had to split their salaries with the network, describing their hiring as “getting two for the price of one.” Kilgen said Schneider claimed “women can’t be funny” and would refer to them as “the girls.” They added that Schneider would often make writers play a “game” where they’d have to yell out random and sometimes inappropriate words, from “hammer” to “slut.” They also said Schneider revealed to them that Bynes’ popular character Penelope Taynt’s last name was inspired by the word “taint.”

“Dan had said to us in the writers room, ‘Don’t tell what this word really means.’ He wanted us to keep that a secret,” Kilgen said.

Kilgen said of the worst instances with Schneider was when he pressured Stratton to lean over the writers’ room table and act like she was being “sodomized,” after she shared nonsexual stories from when she was in high school.

“He was like, ‘Oh, come on, come on, it’d be so funny. Just do it, it’d be so funny.’ And everyone’s kind of laughing too because he’s making like this big joke,” Kilgen said.

Stratton was fired and producers brought Kilgen back for “The Amanda Show” Season 2. They offered her a 16-week contract but expected her to work for “free” for 11 of the show’s 27 weeks, and allegedly hired a “white male” writer with no credits at full salary. After four days, Kilgen quit the show following a meeting where she says Schneider asked her if she’d previously done phone sex work. She later sued the company but it ended with her career suffering.

The backstory of sex offenders Jason Handy and Brian Peck aka “Pickle Boy”

Brian Peck on Nickelodeon (Nickelodeon)

In Part 2 of “Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” the series enters the chapters of two former Nickelodeon cast and crew members John Handy, who was a production assistant, and Brian Peck, who was a dialogue coach and on-camera talent. MJ, the mother of a child star named Brandi, opened up about how Handy would exchange numbers with children and parents. Most people on set didn’t see Handy as anything other than a friendly, energetic production assistant, but MJ noticed her daughter’s relationship began to get too intimate when he started emailing her. One day, MJ saw Brandi suddenly shut her computer, run to her room in tears. When MJ asked what was wrong, Brandi revealed Handy sent her a photo of him masturbating. MJ said Handy told Brandi he sent her the photo to express that he’d been “thinking of her.”

In April 2003, police searched Handy’s home where they found over 10,000 images of children, 1,768 images of young girls in erotic poses, 238 images of young girls in sexually explicit poses, two images of girls in bondage activity and two CDs, with one containing seven video files of minors engaging in sexually explicit activity. Handy, who referred to himself in personal journals as a “pedophile,” also had ziploc bags with girls’ names on them along with “tokens” he kept from them.

Peck, who starred in several hit shows and films, including “Good Burger” and “Keenan and Kel,” was arrested four months later. Drake Bell is revealed as Peck’s victim and survivor at the end of the episode.

Racist sketches

Bryan Christopher Hearne in “Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” (ID)

Bryan Christopher Hearne starred in Season 7 and Season 8 of “All That,” and during his time there he said he despised the network’s “On Air Dare” physically excessive activities and was often put in racist sketches. One character, for example, was “Little Fetus,” the “youngest rapper of all time,” which was a fetus in an embryo. While getting fitted, he said someone said the costume’s skin tone should be the color of “charcoal.” He never wanted to tell his mother, Tracey Brown, because he knew she’d “raise hell.’

Brown said she often felt like she was “odd ball” who needed to “shut up” and stop complaining about her son’s offensive treatment, though she had a feeling something strange was going on with the content of the show.

“They set up the scene as if he was selling drugs,” Brown said of one of the skits. “And I was like, ‘Oh, the Black kid gets to be the crack dealer?’”

Brown added that there were scenes that alluded to Schneider’s on-set behavior.

“We were at the end of the scene, and there was a man sitting there who was the ‘producer.’ Behind him was a young lady massaging him,” Brown said. “Why are we having adult jokes? Are you showing the kids that Hollywood is a casting couch? I was complaining too much. I’d become the odd ball.”

Brian Peck’s penpal relationship with serial killer John Wayne Gacy

Kyle Sullivan (“All That,” “The Amanda Show”) explained Peck was someone everyone “trusted” prior to them knowing of his crimes. He detailed a day when cast and crew members attended a barbecue at his house where Sullivan found a room that Peck dedicated to “vintage toys and comic books,” and his garage that was converted into a “Planet of the Apes” shrine. But there was an item that jarringly took his attention immediately.

“I noticed a painting in the room that stuck out to me because it had nothing to do with ‘Planet of the Apes,’” Sullivan said, who was 14 at the time. “It was of a birthday clown holding balloons, and Brian got very excited when I asked him about it. He flipped the thing around and on the back it said, ‘To Brian, I hope you enjoy the painting. Best wishes, your friend, John Wayne Gacy” Sullivan said the message was written on a self-portrait of the serial killer, as part of one of the gifts Gacy gifted Peck during their “pen pal relationship.” Sullivan said Peck voluntarily and happily showed him the stack of letters and photos Gacy sent him that he kept in the nightstand next to his bed.

Peck was arrested on 11 charges of child sexual abuse, including forcible penetration, oral copulation, sodomy, using a foreign object, employment of a minor for pornography related to a child actor. Schneider allegedly removed parents from the meeting room when the crew shared the news of Peck’s arrest.