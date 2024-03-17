How to Watch ‘Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’: Where and When Does the Nickelodeon Docuseries Come Out?

The four-part Investigation Discovery show drops March 17 and features accounts from child stars of the ’90s and early 2000s

Drake Bell on "Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" (ID)
Drake Bell on "Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" (ID)

“Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” spotlights allegations of abusive and toxic behavior by longtime Nickelodeon producer and screenwriter Dan Schneider (“iCarly”).

Schneider began his career at children’s TV channel Nickelodeon in 1993, helping write and develop the kids-driven sketch comedy show “All That.” Over the span of 25 years, he created, wrote and produced a slew of other successful shows, including, “Kenan & Kel,” “Sam & Cat,” “Drak e& Josh,” “Zoey 101,” “iCarly” and more. Nickelodeon ended their deal with Schneider in 2018 after the allegations surfaced.

The series makes its debut over the course of two nights on ID, starting on Sunday, March 17 and continuing Monday, March 18.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

Drake Bell on "Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" (ID)
Read Next
Drake Bell to Detail Sexual Abuse by Former Dialogue Coach Brian Peck in 'Quiet On Set' Docuseries

When does “Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” come out?

The series makes its debut over the course of two nights on Investigation Discovery, starting on Sunday, March 17 and continuing Monday, March 18.

Will “Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” be streaming?

Yes, “Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” will stream on Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and the Roku Channel.

What is “Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” about?

“Quiet On Set,” directed by Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz, will pull “back back the curtain on an empire, built by creator Dan Schneider, that had an undeniable grip on popular culture,” according to an official synopsis of the series. “Series such as ‘All That’ and ‘The Amanda Show,’ among others, were obsessively consumed by children across the country and defined comedy for a generation. But behind the upbeat onscreen presence on these shows with questionable jokes and over-the-top sketches, ‘Quiet On Set’ reveals an insidious environment rife with allegations of abuse, sexism, racism, and inappropriate dynamics with its underage stars and crew.”

Who is set to appear in “Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV”?

There is no complete list of slated appearances, but so far those set to be in the docuseries include Drake Bell from “Drake & Josh,” Alexa Nikolas from “Zoey 101,” Katrina Johnson from “The Amanda Show,” Nickelodeon host and producer Marc Summers and more.

Watch the “Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” trailer:

Dan Schneider (Getty Images)
Read Next
'Quiet On Set' Docuseries Spotlights 2018 Downfall of Nickelodeon 'Golden Boy' Dan Schneider | Video

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.