“Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” spotlights allegations of abusive and toxic behavior by longtime Nickelodeon producer and screenwriter Dan Schneider (“iCarly”).

Schneider began his career at children’s TV channel Nickelodeon in 1993, helping write and develop the kids-driven sketch comedy show “All That.” Over the span of 25 years, he created, wrote and produced a slew of other successful shows, including, “Kenan & Kel,” “Sam & Cat,” “Drak e& Josh,” “Zoey 101,” “iCarly” and more. Nickelodeon ended their deal with Schneider in 2018 after the allegations surfaced.

The series makes its debut over the course of two nights on ID, starting on Sunday, March 17 and continuing Monday, March 18.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

When does “Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” come out?

The series makes its debut over the course of two nights on Investigation Discovery, starting on Sunday, March 17 and continuing Monday, March 18.

Will “Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” be streaming?

Yes, “Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” will stream on Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and the Roku Channel.

What is “Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” about?

“Quiet On Set,” directed by Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz, will pull “back back the curtain on an empire, built by creator Dan Schneider, that had an undeniable grip on popular culture,” according to an official synopsis of the series. “Series such as ‘All That’ and ‘The Amanda Show,’ among others, were obsessively consumed by children across the country and defined comedy for a generation. But behind the upbeat onscreen presence on these shows with questionable jokes and over-the-top sketches, ‘Quiet On Set’ reveals an insidious environment rife with allegations of abuse, sexism, racism, and inappropriate dynamics with its underage stars and crew.”

Who is set to appear in “Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV”?

There is no complete list of slated appearances, but so far those set to be in the docuseries include Drake Bell from “Drake & Josh,” Alexa Nikolas from “Zoey 101,” Katrina Johnson from “The Amanda Show,” Nickelodeon host and producer Marc Summers and more.

Watch the “Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” trailer: