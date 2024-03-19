“Drake & Josh” star Drake Bell responded to the cast of “Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide” after they were caught on video laughing about Dan Schneider’s behavior as depicted in “Quiet On Set.”

A video of Nickelodeon star Devon Werkheiser and his former costars making light of the situation went viral on Monday following the release of the Investigation Discovery docuseries.

“Ned’s Declassless … this is wild … laugh it up guys … laugh it up,” Bell wrote on Twitter on Monday in response to their viral video. “‘Give me your h*les?!!’ Really?!”

“Daniel [Curtis Lee] we told you to never speak about that,” Werkheiser begins the video with laughter in the background. “Get back in your hole Daniel, and gimme your holes.”

“Sorry, we shouldn’t joke about this,” Werkheiser added, still laughing. “We really shouldn’t. ‘Cause this is about us. Listen, our set was not like that.”

His costar Lindsey Shaw can then be seen in the background as the actor keeps talking.

“No, it’s f–kin’ awful. The Drake Bell s–t is crazy to hear. That is f–ked,” Werkheiser added. “And that never came out, which is really wild. Really wild.”

“Until he was talking about it,” Shaw added.

Ned’s Declassless…this is wild…laugh it up guys…laugh it up…”Give me your h*les?!!” Really?! https://t.co/pD2ZYdd2gG — DrakeBell.ethᵍᵐ (@DrakeBell) March 19, 2024

Werkheiser then read a comment on the livestream that said, “Oh, so y’all were in on it.” Shaw entered the frame to say, “No.”

“Oh god, I’m not talkin’ about this anymore,” Werkheiser said, laughing and covering his mouth. “Guys, we can’t joke like this, Jesus. Sometimes humor helps us move through things, you know?”

Bell detailed sexual abuse by his former dialogue coach Brian Peck in the docuseries. Peck was previously arrested and charged with sexually abusing an unnamed minor in 2003.

“Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” is now available to stream on Max.