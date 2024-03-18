Dan Schneider Denies Child Sexualization, Toxic Workplace Claims in ID’s ‘Quiet On Set’ Docuseries

“If there was an actual problem with the scenes … they would be taken down, but they are not,” a spokesperson for Schneider says

Dan Schneider (Getty Images)
Getty Images

Former top Nickelodeon executive Dan Schneider responded to child sexualization and toxic workplace claims made in the Investigation Discovery’s documentary series “Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” saying that if there was an “actual problem with the scenes” they would have been taken down by now.

“Everything that happened on the shows Dan ran was carefully scrutinized by dozens of involved adults, and approved by the network,” read a statement from Schneider’s representative. “If there was an actual problem with the scenes that some people, now years later are ‘sexualizing,’ they would be taken down, but they are not, they are aired constantly all over the world today still, enjoyed by both kids and parents.”

The four-part series peels back allegations made against Schneider, the network and cast and crew who worked on several hit shows during the early ’90s and 2000s, including “The Amanda Show” “iCarly,” “All That,” “Zoey 101,” “Drake & Josh” and more. Most of the series Schneider created.

Drake Bell on "Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" (ID)
Read Next
Drake Bell to Detail Sexual Abuse by Former Dialogue Coach Brian Peck in 'Quiet On Set' Docuseries

“Remember, all stories, dialogue, costumes, and makeup were fully approved by network executives on two coasts,” the statement continued. “A standards and practices group read and ultimately approved every script, and programming executives reviewed and approved all episodes. In addition, every day on every set, there were always parents and caregivers and their friends watching filming and rehearsals. Had there been any scenes or outfits that were inappropriate in any way, they would have been flagged and blocked by this multilayered scrutiny. Unfortunately, some adults project their adult minds onto kids’ shows, drawing false conclusions about them.”

Many of the interviewees that participated in the documentary accused Schneider of having on-set staffers massage him and having child actors act out or perform coded adult jokes. Schneider said he feels remorse regarding the massages.

“Dan deeply regrets asking anyone for neck massages,” the statement read. “Though they happened in public settings, he knows this was highly inappropriate and would never happen again.”

Dan Schneider (Getty Images)
Read Next
'Quiet On Set' Docuseries Spotlights 2018 Downfall of Nickelodeon 'Golden Boy' Dan Schneider | Video

In a separate statement Nickelodeon said it cannot “corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from producers decades ago.”

“Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct,” their statement read. “Our highest priorities are the well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts and crew, but of all children, and we have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience.”

Day 2 of “Quiet On Set” lands on ID and streams on Max on Monday at 6 p.m. PST/ 9 p.m. EST.

Kyle Sullivan in "Quiet On the Set" (ID)
Read Next
'Quiet on Set': 5 Shocking Revelations From the Docuseries About Nickelodeon Exec Dan Schneider

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.