Former top Nickelodeon executive Dan Schneider responded to child sexualization and toxic workplace claims made in the Investigation Discovery’s documentary series “Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” saying that if there was an “actual problem with the scenes” they would have been taken down by now.

“Everything that happened on the shows Dan ran was carefully scrutinized by dozens of involved adults, and approved by the network,” read a statement from Schneider’s representative. “If there was an actual problem with the scenes that some people, now years later are ‘sexualizing,’ they would be taken down, but they are not, they are aired constantly all over the world today still, enjoyed by both kids and parents.”

The four-part series peels back allegations made against Schneider, the network and cast and crew who worked on several hit shows during the early ’90s and 2000s, including “The Amanda Show” “iCarly,” “All That,” “Zoey 101,” “Drake & Josh” and more. Most of the series Schneider created.

“Remember, all stories, dialogue, costumes, and makeup were fully approved by network executives on two coasts,” the statement continued. “A standards and practices group read and ultimately approved every script, and programming executives reviewed and approved all episodes. In addition, every day on every set, there were always parents and caregivers and their friends watching filming and rehearsals. Had there been any scenes or outfits that were inappropriate in any way, they would have been flagged and blocked by this multilayered scrutiny. Unfortunately, some adults project their adult minds onto kids’ shows, drawing false conclusions about them.”

Many of the interviewees that participated in the documentary accused Schneider of having on-set staffers massage him and having child actors act out or perform coded adult jokes. Schneider said he feels remorse regarding the massages.

“Dan deeply regrets asking anyone for neck massages,” the statement read. “Though they happened in public settings, he knows this was highly inappropriate and would never happen again.”

In a separate statement Nickelodeon said it cannot “corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from producers decades ago.”

“Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct,” their statement read. “Our highest priorities are the well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts and crew, but of all children, and we have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience.”

Day 2 of “Quiet On Set” lands on ID and streams on Max on Monday at 6 p.m. PST/ 9 p.m. EST.