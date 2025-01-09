Melissa Rivers Saved Joan Rivers’ Emmy Award Before Wildfires Wiped Her Town ‘Off the Map’ | Video

“I grabbed my mom’s Emmy, a photo of my dad and a drawing that my mother had done of me and my son,” she shares

Melissa and Joan Rivers (Getty Images)
Melissa Rivers, daughter of iconic, late comedian Joan Rivers, said in the midst of packing up her belongings to flee the wildfires raging through Los Angeles, she made sure to grab her mother’s sole Emmy award before her town was “wiped off the map.”

“Luckily, my office which is in — was in — my home, [I grabbed] whatever was there,” the TV host told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. “In my personal situation, that’s it, that’s the end of everything that belonged to my family and the history of it. To be 100 percent honest, I grabbed my mom’s Emmy, a photo of my dad, and a drawing that my mother had done of me and my son.”

Rivers said she had a list of valuable items in her head that she knew she needed to grab. “I kind of had a mental checklist. I made sure that we got passports, birth certificates, medication, clothing,” she explained. “I just was out shopping for clothes. It started to hit me, we literally just had what was on our backs.”

Melissa is one of the many celebs who have been impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires, which have now claimed at least five lives and thousands of acres, including in her home of the Pacific Palisades.

Her mom Joan died in September 2014 at the age of 81. In addition to her Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host, the late “Fashion Police” star also had a Grammy as well as a Tony nomination.

In conclusion, Melissa reiterated that she is devastated for those who are sharing her same experience. “But my heart is so broken not just for myself, but for everyone going through this,” she shared. “It’s a town, and it is wiped off the map.”

Paris Hilton, Adam Sandler and Halle Berry (Getty Images)
