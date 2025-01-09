Airbnb, Gyms, Restaurants and More Open Their Doors for LA Wildfire Evacuees

As the wildfires burn through the Pacific Palisades and other parts of Los Angeles leaving countless struggling to pick up the pieces, a number of organizations are stepping up to help.

Whether it be offering food, shelter, or guidance the city and it’s businesses are offering a number of resources for evacuees affected by the fire to take into account in the days to come.

Here’s a list of resources to consider for LA residents.

Airbnb Offers Temp Housing

Airbnb announced on their website that they were teaming with 211 LA to offer housing to those affected by the LA wildfires.

“To support residents who have been displaced from their homes or forced to evacuate by the wildfires, Airbnb.org is working with 211 LA, which serves Los Angeles County, to offer free, temporary housing,” the announcement read. “Stays are completely free for guests and are funded by Airbnb.org and the generosity of Airbnb hosts — many of whom offer their home for free or at a discount through Airbnb.org.”

Planet Fitness Opens Facilities to Wildfire Victims

Planet Fitness gym has opened it’s facilities for use by wildfire victims from now until Jan. 15. That includes free access to their Wi-Fi, showers, locker rooms, outlets, and HydroMassage loungers. This is a list of the participating gyms:

Anaheim (West Katella Avenue)

Beaumont

Bellflower

Buena Park

Camarillo

Carson (Lomita Boulevard)

Carson (Town Center)

Cerritos

Chino

Compton

Corona (Grand Oaks)

Corona

Costa Mesa

Covina

Diamond Bar

Downey

Encino

Fontana (Summit Avenue)

Fontana

Foothill Ranch

Fountain Valley

Fullerton

Garden Grove

Granada Hills

Hawaiian Gardens

Hawthorne

Hemet

Hesperia (Bear Valley Road)

Hesperia

Huntington Beach (Goldenwest Street)

Huntington Park

Inglewood (both locations on Imperial Highway and Manchester Boulevard)

Laguna Niguel

Lake Elsinore

Lake Forest

Lancaster

Long Beach (locations at Cherry Avenue, Ximeno Avenue, and downtown Long Beach)

Downtown Los Angeles

Los Angeles (Mid City – W Washington)

Los Angeles (Washington Street & Hoover Avenue)

Los Angeles (Washington Boulevard)

Los Angeles (Wilmington Avenue)

Moreno Valley

Murrieta

Norwalk

Northridge

Ontario (E 4th Street)

Orange

Oxnard

Palmdale

Paramount

Perris

Pomona

Rancho Cucamonga (Alta Loma)

Rialto (S Riverside Avenue)

Rialto

Riverside (Tyler)

Riverside

San Bernardino (E Highland and Sterling avenues)

San Bernardino (S. Mt. Vernon)

San Bernardino

San Dimas

Santa Ana (E Edinger Aveune)

Santa Ana

Santa Clarita

Santa Fe Springs (Telegraph Road)

Simi Valley

South Gate

Studio City

Temecula (Winchester Road)

Thousand Oaks (Westlake)

Torrance

Tustin

Upland

Van Nuys

Ventura

Victorville

Whittier (Washington Boulevard)

Restaurants Offer Free Meals to Evacuees

A number of restaurants around the city are offering free meals to any evacuees from the LA fires. They include:

Yeastie Boys (Multiple Locations)

Bar Etoile (East Hollywood)

Fiorelli Pizza (Venice)

Bé Ù (Silver Lake)

Danny Boy’s (Downtown and Westwood)

Oy Bar (Studio City)

Sunday Gravy (Inglewood)

Dudley Market (Venice)

LaSorted’s (Silver Lake)

Various Shelters Offer Housing for Large and Small Animals

A number of animal shelters have offered up space for peoples pets both large and small considering as not every evacuation zone can accommodate animals. The list includes: