Michelle Obama and Laura Bush teamed up on Saturday night (not in person, of course) to share a message of gratitude as part of the “One World: Together at Home” special.

The two former first ladies went back and forth during the 90-second video, delivering an inspirational message to thank those who have been on the front lines of the ongoing global pandemic.

Bush: “Good evening, Michelle and I are thrilled to join you tonight in your homes for this special program.”

Obama: “Over the years, Laura and I have traveled across this country and around the world

Bush: “We’ve visited with you at your schools, libraries, diners, places of worship and even at your kitchen tables.

Obama: “And we’ve had the profound privilege of getting to know you and your families. Your hopes, your struggles and your triumphs.”

Bush: “The spirit and courage of the American people is most evident in times of crisis. And during this difficult period of physical separation, we’ve never been closer. Not just in our brave country, but tonight, we stand with the people of the world.”

Obama: “Laura and I want to express our overwhelming gratitude to the medical professionals, first responders and so many others on the front lines risking their lives on our behalf.”

Bush: “And we’re thankful for our pharmacists, the veterinarians, the police officers, the sanitation workers, and those of you working in grocery stores or delivering food or supplies to our homes. You’re the fabric of our country and your strength will carry us through this crisis.”

Obama: “The coming days will not be easy, but this global family of ours is strong. We will continue to be here for one another and we will get through this crisis. Together. Thank you.”

After the video aired, Obama shared the video on Twitter, writing, “Thank you to all the essential workers who are getting up every day and risking their lives on our behalf. @LauraWBush and I were honored to show our support for their heroic efforts during tonight’s @GlblCtzn’s One World: #TogetherAtHome Special.”

Former First Ladies @MichelleObama and @LauraWBush appeared on One World: #TogetherAtHome to stand in solidarity with @WHO and the incredible health care workers defending our communities against COVID-19. Do your part to fight this crisis at https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy. pic.twitter.com/yTxjQfGE1Y — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020