Michelle Obama, Laura Bush Deliver Joint Message During ‘One World: Together at Home’ Special

Former first ladies were part of the event to spotlight COVID-19 relief efforts

| April 18, 2020 @ 8:51 PM
laura bush michelle obama

Getty

Michelle Obama and Laura Bush teamed up on Saturday night (not in person, of course) to share a message of gratitude as part of the “One World: Together at Home” special.

The two former first ladies went back and forth during the 90-second video, delivering an inspirational message to thank those who have been on the front lines of the ongoing global pandemic.

Bush: “Good evening, Michelle and I are thrilled to join you tonight in your homes for this special program.”

Also Read: 'One World: Together at Home' Concert: Here's How to Watch and Stream Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and More

Obama: “Over the years, Laura and I have traveled across this country and around the world

Bush: “We’ve visited with you at your schools, libraries, diners, places of worship and even at your kitchen tables.

Obama: “And we’ve had the profound privilege of getting to know you and your families. Your hopes, your struggles and your triumphs.”

Also Read: Innovative Ways Stars Are Helping Out During the Coronavirus Pandemic (Photos)

Bush: “The spirit and courage of the American people is most evident in times of crisis. And during this difficult period of physical separation, we’ve never been closer. Not just in our brave country, but tonight, we stand with the people of the world.”

Obama: “Laura and I want to express our overwhelming gratitude to the medical professionals, first responders and so many others on the front lines risking their lives on our behalf.”

Bush: “And we’re thankful for our pharmacists, the veterinarians, the police officers, the sanitation workers, and those of you working in grocery stores or delivering food or supplies to our homes. You’re the fabric of our country and your strength will carry us through this crisis.”

Also Read: Dr. Phil Says He Used 'Bad Examples' Comparing Coronavirus to Smoking, Pool Deaths

Obama: “The coming days will not be easy, but this global family of ours is strong. We will continue to be here for one another and we will get through this crisis. Together. Thank you.”

After the video aired, Obama shared the video on Twitter, writing, “Thank you to all the essential workers who are getting up every day and risking their lives on our behalf. @LauraWBush and I were honored to show our support for their heroic efforts during tonight’s @GlblCtzn’s One World: #TogetherAtHome Special.”

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
1 of 49

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE