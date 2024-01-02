“Mickey’s Mouse Trap” has officially made history. The upcoming indie horror movie has released its first teaser, making it the first movie to show footage ever since the Steamboat Willie version of Disney’s Mickey Mouse entered the public domain.

The teaser was released on Jan. 1, the same day that the exclusive intellectual rights around “Steamboat Willie” expired. First released in 1928, the short film is considered the debut of Mickey and Minnie Mouse and introduces the future Disney mascot as a steamboat captain. Over the years, “Steamboat Willie” has been close to entering the public domain on several occasions before being officially added more than 95 years after its release. Now anyone can use the character without asking Disney for permission, paying for the use or hiding behind parody rights.

The horror-comedy focuses on a group of friends who throw their friend a surprise birthday party in an arcade. But when they start disappearing, an unexpected foe is to blame: Mickey Mouse.

“A place for fun, a place for friends, a place for hunting. The mouse is out,” red text on the teaser reads.

“We just wanted to have fun with it,” “Mickey’s Mouse Trap” director Jamie Bailey told the BBC. “I mean it’s Steamboat Willie’s Mickey Mouse murdering people. It’s ridiculous.”

This is far from the only project that’s taken advantage of Mickey’s public domain status. It’s not even the only horror movie. Steven LaMorte is set to direct “Steamboat Willie,” another horror-comedy about the character. This one will take place on a ferry and follow a sadistic mouse who’s tormenting passengers.

And Nightmare Forge Games also dropped the first trailer for “Infestation 88,” a horror co-op game in which players control an exterminator who’s tasked with taking out all the mice — real ones, fictional ones and ones based on urban legends.