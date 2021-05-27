Hulu Finds Its Mike Tyson for ‘Iron Mike’ Series

“Moonlight” breakout star Trevante Rhodes will play Mike Tyson in Hulu’s upcoming series about the boxing legend.

The series, titled “Iron Mike,” hails from the team behind the Tonya Harding biopic “I, Tonya,” including writer Steven Rogers and director Craig Gillespie, the streamer announced Thursday. “Mixed-ish” showrunner Karin Gist will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series.

Rhodes will also be an executive producer. He is best known for playing the adult Chiron in Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-winning “Moonlight,” and went on to appear in “Birdbox” and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

Per Hulu’s description, “Iron Mike” will explore the “wild, tragic and controversial life and career behind one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture.”

Claire Brown of Gist’s production company The Gist of It will also executive produce, alongside Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan of Clubhouse Pictures and Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Darin Friedman of Entertainment 360.

Tyson himself has blasted the Hulu series for “cultural misappropriation” of his story over its unauthorized nature. Jamie Foxx is set to play the former heavyweight in a separate limited series that will be directed by Antoine Fuqua and executive produced by Martin Scorsese. That one is authorized by Tyson.