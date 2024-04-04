Mindy Kaling Comedy ‘Murray Hill’ Lands at Hulu

Mindy Kaling is returning to Hulu with a new comedy, titled “Murray Hill.”

Hulu has granted a straight-to-series order for the show about a group of New York City friends navigating their careers and personal lives, the streamer announced Thursday.

Kaling is set to write and executive produce “Murray Hill” through her production company Kaling International. The single-cam, half-hour show will be produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Kaling currently holds an overall deal.

The official logline for “Murray Hill” is as follows: “Five work-obsessed 20-somethings strive for professional success and, if they have time, personal happiness in Manhattan’s most glamorous neighborhood, Murray Hill.”

Howard Klein will executive produce the comedy series alongside Kaling for 3 Arts Entertainment, with Jessica Kumai Scott serving as a co-executive producer for Kaling International.

“Murray Hill” reunites Kaling with Hulu after the streamer picked up “The Mindy Project” following its cancellation at Fox after three seasons. The workplace comedy ran on Hulu for another three installments before it ended with its sixth and final season in 2017. Kaling starred in “The Mindy Project” as Dr. Mindy Lahiri alongside Chris Messina, Ike Barinholtz, Ed Weeks, Xosha Roquemore, Adam Pally and Beth Grant.

“The Mindy Project” was also produced under Kaling International’s overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, alongside recent projects Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” and Max’s “The Sex Lives of College Girls” and “Velma.”

Kaling is also set to write and executive produce an upcoming untitled project at Netflix centered on a Los Angeles basketball team. In January, Kate Hudson was announced to executive produce the series, and will star as Isla Gordon, the overlooked and under-appreciated only sister in a family of competitive brothers who is unexpectedly appointed president of the Los Angeles Waves basketball team.

Kaling is represented by CAA and 3 Arts.

Deadline first reported the news.