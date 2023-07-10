‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’ Gets Action-Packed Teaser Ahead of Premiere

The latest action-heavy trailer for “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” has arrived ahead of its Wednesday premiere.

Unlike the official trailer for the action flick, this latest promotional trailer solely highlights the movie’s action. As the video cuts between Tom Cruise performing seemingly impossible stunts like running on an exploding train and motorcycling off the edge of a cliff, snippets of reviews play appear onscreen. The new teaser doesn’t appear to offer any new footage that hasn’t appeared in the first trailer, but it does emphasize Cruise’s stunts.

Set to debut later this week, the movie is averaging a 99% on Rotten Tomatoes. This latest installment in the spy action franchise was directed by Christopher McQuarrie and co-written by McQuarrie and Erik Jendresen. It serves as a direct sequel to 2018’s “Mission: Impossible: Fallout” and follows Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his IMF team as their confronted by a seemingly all-powerful rival known as “The Entity.”

In addition to Cruise, the movie stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff and Henry Czerny. Skydance and TC Productions produced the film with Paramount Pictures distributing it. “Dead Reckoning Part One” marks the first “Mission: Impossible” movie without J.J. Abrams’ involvment.

Both of the “Dead Reckoning” films were shot back-to-back with McQuarrie writing and directing. Filming initially began in February of 2020 but was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With a budget of $290 million, it also ranks among one of the most expensive movies ever made.

“Dead Reckoning Part One” will mark the seventh movie in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise. Based on the 1966 TV series of the same name, the first “Mission: Impossible” premiered in 1996 and became an instant hit with audiences despite its middling reviews.

It ranked as the third highest-grossing film released that year and was only out-earned by “Independence Day” and “Twister.” The original movie was then followed by “Mission: Impossible 2,” “Mission: Impossible III,” “Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol,” “Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation,” “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” and now “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.”

Part Two is expected to debut June 28, 2024.