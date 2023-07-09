‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Is Now the Top Summer Film at the Domestic Box Office

Animated sequel passes ”Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3“ in North American grosses

“Across the Spider-Verse” was fifth on this weekend’s charts , adding $8 million from theaters in U.S. and Canada to bring its domestic total to $357.6 million. “ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, ” which opened in the first weekend of May, has a domestic total of $357.5 million.

Sony Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is now the summer box office’s highest-grossing film in North America, passing the domestic total of Disney/Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” after its sixth weekend in theaters.

“Guardians Vol. 3” still stands as the summer’s top-grossing film worldwide with just shy of $840 million grossed compared to $642.2 million worldwide for “Across the Spider-Verse.” Still, that is a total that Sony will gladly take as it blows past the $384 million global total of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” in winter 2018 and now stands as Sony’s highest-grossing animated film with a third installment, “Beyond the Spider-Verse,” currently scheduled for release next spring.

Both “Guardians” and “Spider-Verse” have stood as the sole big-budget summer tentpoles that have been profitable for both their studios and theaters, as Universal’s “Fast X” is in break-even territory with $700 million worldwide against a $340 million budget while movies like “The Flash,” “Transformers: The Last Knight” and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” are falling short of their immense production and marketing costs.

Next weekend will see another big-budget title, “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning” take a shot at box office glory and possibly for the season records set by these two Marvel films. The Tom Cruise film is currently tracking for a 5-day domestic opening of $90 million-plus and could significantly overperform as it is enjoying some of the strongest reviews seen this summer with a 99% Rotten Tomatoes score.