Spider-Man-Across-the-Spider-Verse

Sony

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Is Now the Top Summer Film at the Domestic Box Office

by | July 9, 2023 @ 6:23 PM

Animated sequel passes ”Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3“ in North American grosses

Sony Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is now the summer box office’s highest-grossing film in North America, passing the domestic total of Disney/Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” after its sixth weekend in theaters.

“Across the Spider-Verse” was fifth on this weekend’s charts, adding $8 million from theaters in U.S. and Canada to bring its domestic total to $357.6 million. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which opened in the first weekend of May, has a domestic total of $357.5 million.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Insidious

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ Tops ‘Indiana Jones’ With $32 Million Box Office Opening
Insidious

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ Unlocks $31 Million Opening at Box Office
brad-schwartz-the-cw-jeff-weiner

The CW’s Brad Schwartz Knows Not All His Content Swings Will Hit: ‘That Was Certainly by Design’
indiana jones and the dial of destiny disney

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Drives Viewers to Raid Disney+ for More of the Daredevil Archaeologist | Chart
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

What Paramount+’s Recent Content Cuts Mean for Subscribers | Chart
Office with a View of Elsa Ramo (Photo credit: TheWrap, Dennis Trantham/Westside Studio)

For Hollywood Attorney Elsa Ramo, ‘Creative’ Dealmaking and ‘Courage’ Are Key
Mark Zuckerberg on a wild ride

With Threads, Meta Has Plenty of Opportunity and Underappreciated Risk

‘Insidious 5’ Earns $5 Million at Thursday Box Office