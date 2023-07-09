Insidious

FilmDistrict

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ Tops ‘Indiana Jones’ With $32 Million Box Office Opening

by | July 9, 2023 @ 8:12 AM

Fifth film in horror franchise joins ”M3GAN“ as Blumhouse’s second No. 1 film this year

Sony/Screen Gems/Blumhouse’s “Insidious: The Red Door” has beaten “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” for No. 1 at the box office this weekend with a $32.6 million opening from 3,188 theaters, the best for Leigh Whannell’s long-running horror series.

Prior to release, the fifth “Insidious” film was projected for an opening weekend in the low-to-mid $20 million range against its $16 million production budget. It has not only beaten those projections but has also just topped the $30.4 million January opening of fellow Blumhouse production “M3GAN” as it has become the horror studio’s second No. 1 film this year.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

