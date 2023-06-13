Disney is preparing to tackle their next live-action remake, giving “Moana” a 2025 release date. The studio announced a lengthy string of release dates and announcements for their 2024-2031 slate on Tuesday, including the date for “Moana.”

The film will open on June 27, 2025, which gives it a prime summer release date away from what could be a congested July 4th weekend.

The film won’t star original voice actress Auli’i Cravalho in the title role but the plot will remain the same, focusing on a young woman named Moana who wants to be a seafaring voyager. When her island home is threatened Moana must go forth onto the sea, alongside a demigod named Maui (Dwayne Johnson, set to reprise his role) to save her people.

Casting for the title character is still on-going. Cravalho released a statement back in May saying, “I can’t wait to find the next actress to portray Moana’s courageous spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength. I’m truly honored to pass this baton to the next woman of Pacific Island descent to honor our incredible Pacific peoples, cultures and communities that help inspire her story, and I look forward to all the beautiful Pacific representation to come. Mahalo.”

Thomas Kail, the director behind Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton,” will direct, making his feature film debut. The new feature film is produced by Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions and Beau Flynn via Flynn Picture Co. Executive producers include Auli‘i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original film, and Scott Sheldon of Flynn Picture Co.