See the line where the sky meets the sea? That’s where you can find a brand new “Moana” print from Cyclops Print Works, this one created by celebrated Walt Disney Animation Studios artist Daniel Arriaga.

The 19-color screen-print edition is limited to only 200 and will be available to the public for purchase starting on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. PT on the Cyclops Print Works site. You can get a full look at the print below. The print costs $80 and a portion of each sale will be donated to relief efforts in Maui, Hawaii.

Arriaga started at Pixar back in 2001, working as an assistant in Simulation and Effects for “Monsters, Inc.” He subsequently worked on future Pixar classics like “The Incredibles,” “Ratatouille,” “WALL•E” and “Up,” before serving as Character Art Director for “Toy Story 3.” After a stint at Walt Disney Animation working on “Prep and Landing 2” and “Wreck-It Ralph,” he returned to Pixar, working as Character Designer on “Inside Out” and Character Art Director on “Coco.” Now, he’s back at Disney Animation working on – you guessed it – the upcoming animated “Moana” series for Disney+.

“It’s truly an honor,” Arriaga said about working on this new print. “’Moana’ is such a beautiful story/film so to be able to create a piece for it, like any fan art, is very creatively satisfying.”

In terms of what makes Moana, as a character, so special, Arriaga said it was her “passion for her people and culture.” “She is not a quitter and will do whatever it takes to achieve her goals. A true hero to look up to with a heart of gold,” Arriaga said. He had previously done a print for the similarly tropical “Lilo & Stitch,” which is also quite beautiful (and still available).

He also teased future collaborations with Cyclops. So keep an eye open (to the sea) for those…