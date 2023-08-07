The live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” is ready to make a splash on Disney+. The Rob Marshall-directed film starring Halle Bailey, which opened in theaters in late May, will arrive on the company’s direct-to-consumer streaming service Sept. 6.

Ready to go back “Under the Sea?”

As part of the release, Disney+ subscribers will have access to special bonus content, including a King Triton song called “Impossible Child” with music by multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin”) and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,’ “In the Heights”); “Passing the Dinglehopper,” and “Under the Sea – Song Breakdown.” You’re about to get a deep dive into the making of the film.

“The Little Mermaid,” starring Bailey, Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni and Art Malik, made more than $542 at the global box office since its early-summer release. Marshall directed the film from a script by David Magee; it was produced by Marc Platt, Miranda, John DeLuca and Rob Marshall, with Jeffrey Silver serving as executive producer.

As the latest live-action reimagining of a beloved animated Disney classic, “The Little Mermaid” joins other blockbusters like 2017’s “Beauty and the Beast,” 2019’s “The Lion King” and 2021’s “Cruella.” “The Little Mermaid” was directly preceded by “Peter Pan and Wendy” from David Lowery, which debuted on Disney+ in April.

Up next on the docket is Marc Webb’s “Snow White,” starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot (out in March 2024); “Mufasa: The Lion King,” a sequel/prequel to the 2019’s remake (out summer 2024); and “Moana” (currently due out in summer 2025). Other remakes on the docket include Guy Ritchie’s “Hercules,” Dean Fleischer Camp’s “Lilo & Stitch” and Sarah Polley’s “Bambi.” Other movies in various stages of development include “The Arisocats,” directed by Questlove, and new versions of “The Sword in the Stone” and “Robin Hood.”