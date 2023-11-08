Everyone’s favorite germaphobic detective Tony Shalhoub is back for one final heoric bow as Mr. Monk in the trailer for “Mr Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie.” Monk is tasked with solving a murder for his stepdaughter Molly (Caitlin McGee) a journalist who is getting ready for her wedding at the same time.

Monk is also back in a post-COVID world, a fact that is hardly lost on a man who counts germs as his greatest fear and who has claimed a public hand sanitizer stall as his own (by labeling it “property of A. Monk,” of course). But these days, “Everybody’s you,” as Molly puts it.

“They’re gonna hate it,” he replies.

Creator, writer and executive producer Andy Breckman, executive producer David Hoberman and director/executive producer Randy Zisk announced the new movie in October. The trio said, “It’s been 12 years since the world has seen a fresh installment of ‘Monk.’ The world has changed mightily in those intervening years and ‘Monk’ 2023 reflects the changing world.”

“We’re so delighted to have made a movie version of ‘Monk,’ and we are thrilled that every one of our stars were so enthusiastic about coming back. But in coming back, we wanted to do a film that was worthy of our legacy.”

‘Mr. Monk’s Last Case’ is a story that is powerful, emotional, funny, heartwarming, and has something to say about the human condition. And it will be both familiar and surprising,” they finished.

Shalhoub reunites with “Monk” series stars Ted Levine, Traylor Howard, Jason Gray-Stanford, Melora Hardin, and Hector Elizondo. The cast is joined by Caitlin McGee and James Purefoy. The film is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.