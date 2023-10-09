Peacock is bringing the first “Monk” installment in over a decade to its platform this year.

“Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie” will debut on the streaming platform on Dec. 8. The 90-minute film will see Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) return as the titular crime-solving character. See first-look photos for the streamer’s film below.

Creator, writer and executive producer Andy Breckman, executive producer David Hoberman and director/executive producer Randy Zisk issued a joint statement ahead of the movie’s release.

“It’s been 12 years since the world has seen a fresh installment of ‘Monk.’ The world has changed mightily in those intervening years and ‘Monk’ 2023 reflects the changing world,” the trio said. “We’re so delighted to have made a movie version of ‘Monk,’ and we are thrilled that every one of our stars were so enthusiastic about coming back.”

The statement continued, “But in coming back, we wanted to do a film that was worthy of our legacy. ‘”‘Mr. Monk’s Last Case’ is a story that is powerful, emotional, funny, heartwarming, and has something to say about the human condition. And it will be both familiar and surprising.”

Shalhoub will be reunited with former “Monk” costars Ted Levine, Traylor Howard, Jason Gray-Stanford, Melora Hardin, and Hector Elizondo and joined by newcomers Caitlin McGee and James Purefoy. The film is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The film’s details are scarce, and the official description explains only, “Monk returns to solve one last, very personal case involving his beloved stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding.”

Tony Shalhoub in “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie” (Peacock)

Tony Shalhoub in “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie” (Peacock)

Caitlin McGee in “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie” (Peacock)

Traylor Howard, Tony Shalhoub, Jason Gray-Stanford and Ted Levine in “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie” (Peacock)

Tony Shalhoub and Melora Hardin in “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie” (Peacock)

Ted Levine and James Purefoy in “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie” (Peacock)