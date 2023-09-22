Why ‘The Continental’ – a Spin-Off of Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Franchise – Landed on Peacock and Not Starz

Initially destined for the pay cable channel, the action series shifted to NBCUniversal’s streamer in a surprising move

The highly-anticipated spin-off “The Continental: From the World of John Wick” premiered Friday on a streaming platform some in the industry would find surprising.

What makes the show stand out — apart from its miniseries format, comprised of three movie-sized episodes spread across three consecutive Fridays (a callback to television events of yore) — is the fact that the prequel, spun off from one of the crown jewels of the Lionsgate portfolio, landed on the NBCUniversal-owned streamer rather than on Starz, Lionsgate’s own premiere cable channel and streaming platform.

The question remains: Why?

The show takes place in New York in the 1970s, but exists in the same shared, blood-splattered universe where, decades later, Keanu Reeves’ John Wick would go on a roaring rampage of revenge.

