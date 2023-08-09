‘The Continental’ Trailer Promises Plenty of ‘John Wick’-Adjacent Thrills in Peacock Prequel (Video)

Ready to return to the world of “John Wick?”

While the dog-loving assassin played by Keanu Reeves shuffled off the mortal coil earlier this year in “John Wick: Chapter 4,” the saga is alive and well, with the prequel series “The Continental: From the World of John Wick” debuting this fall on Peacock. The three-night event has all of the colorful villains, gratuitous bloodshed and rich mythology you’ve come to expect from the series, with a fresh 1970s New York setting that sheds some light on some of your favorite characters.

And you can watch the brand-new trailer above. It’s killer.

“The Continental” follows Winston Scott, played here by Colin Woodell and portrayed by Ian McShane in the “John Wick” movies, who is called back to New York from London by the Continental’s brutish hotel manager Cormac (played with scenery-chewing menace by Mel Gibson). It seems that Winston’s brother has stolen something very precious from the Continental and the High Table (the mythic band of gangster types that govern the “John Wick” universe) wants it back. Of course, this being an installment of the “John Wick” franchise, things do not go as planned.

With its skuzzy ‘70s New York setting, which is said to incorporate actual historical events from that time in the city’s history, and the heightened action and characterization, this feels very much a part of the “John Wick” world. But also accessible enough that, if you weren’t already intimately familiar with the character and his trek through the criminal underworld, you could still get a kick out of the series and world. Either way, it seems to work.

The new series was created and mostly written by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward and Shawn Simmons, with the first and third parts directed by “Menace II Society” and “Dead Presidents” filmmaker Albert Hughes and the second night by Charlotte Brändström, who has directed episodes of “Outlander,” “The Outsider” and “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

“The Continental” will air across three nights spread over three weeks, with night one being Sept. 22, night two being Sept. 29 and night three being Oct. 6.