AMC Networks Renews ‘Moonhaven’ for Season 2

AMC Networks has renewed drama series “Moonhaven” for a second season.

The news comes a week before the show’s Season 1 finale drops Aug. 4.

Season 2 of the show, from creator and showrunner Peter Ocko, will span six episodes, and return to AMC+ in 2023.

“This is such an engaging and entertaining series, brilliantly conceived and run by Peter,” Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said in a statement. “The story is suspenseful, provocative and prescient, and features a phenomenal cast that delivers mesmerizing performances. What Peter and the team are crafting for Season 2 is next level, and the fans will be thrilled.”

“Moonhaven” stars Emma McDonald, Dominic Monaghan, Amara Karan, Ayelet Zurer, Joe Manganiello, Kadeem Hardison and Yazzmin Newell.

“I couldn’t be more excited to return to the Moon and continue our story with this amazing cast and crew,” Ocko said in a statement. “AMC+ has been a wonderful partner in bringing our world to life, and we can’t wait to continue the journey.”

“Moonhaven” is set 100 years in the future. It follows “Bella Sway (McDonald), a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the moon to find solutions to the problems that will soon end civilization on Mother Earth,” per a logline from the studio. “A skeptic in paradise, Bella is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for Moonhaven’s miracles and teams with a local detective, Paul Serno (Monaghan), to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth’s last hope before they are destroyed themselves. Tomm Schultz (Manganiello), an ex-military with a philosophical bent, is the right hand of the lead Earth diplomat to the moon, who finds his ambitions changed when he’s injected with a mind-altering moon drug.”

Ocko and Deb Spera are executive producers. “Moonhaven” is an AMC Studios production.