Morgan Wallen Must Do a Week of DUI Education After Pleading Guilty to Throwing Chair Off a Nashville Roof

Morgan Wallen pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment eight months after he threw a chair from a rooftop in downtown Nashville.

The 2024 CMA Entertainer of the Year accepted the plea in person Thursday in court. He must do a week of DUI education at a center and then have a supervised probation for the next two years. Wallen is also responsible for paying $350 in fines and court fees.

Following the proceedings, Wallen’s lawyer Worrick Robinson issued a statement saying that once the artist completed his probation the charges would be eligible for expungement.

“Upon the successful completion of his probation, the charges will be eligible for dismissal and expungement,” Robinson said. “Mr. Wallen has cooperated fully with authorities throughout these last eight months, directly communicating and apologizing to all involved. Mr. Wallen remains committed to making a positive impact through his music and foundation.”

Wallen landed himself in these legal hot water back in April when he was arrested for throwing a chair from the roof of Eric Church’s six-story honky tonk bar called Chiefs. Two officers were standing outside of the Lower Broadway business when they saw the chair fall. In the affidavit written by officers, staff members of the establishment said that Wallen was responsible for what happened, and video footage showed Wallen “lunging and throwing an object off the roof.” There were no injuries as a result of the toss.

The country music singer posted his $15,250 bail and was released the following morning before posting an apology and accepting responsibility on his X account.

“I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks,” he wrote. “I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.”