Justin Timberlake Agrees to Make Drunk Driving PSA in DWI Plea Deal

The singer also gets 25 hours of community service, pleading guilty to driving while ability impaired three months after his Hamptons arrest

Justin Timberlake (Getty Images)
and

Justin Timberlake has accepted a lower traffic violation as part of a plea deal in his New York DWI case, according to reports. In exchange, authorities have dropped the drunk driving charge against him.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter appeared in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on Friday, where he officially entered his guilty plea of driving while ability impaired (a charge that doesn’t include driving while intoxicated as part of its qualifiers).

Timberlake will have to do 25 hours of community service, pay a small fine of up to $500 with a $260 surcharge and make a Public Service Announcement, per the AP.

Justin Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated (Credit: Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images)
“I did not live up to the standards that I try to hold for myself,” he told Judge Carl Irace on Friday. “I should’ve had better judgment … I understand the seriousness of this.”

This is perhaps the end to Timberlake’s arrest saga, as he previously pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons during a hearing in August. At the time, the judge stated his driver’s license would be suspended for 90 days, prohibiting him from driving in the state of New York. The judge made that decision because Timberlake refused to take a breathalyzer test at the time of his arrest.

The singer was arrested on June 18 after failing to stop at a stop sign in the Hamptons. An officer from Sag Harbor Police said that Timberlake had “slowed speech” and that he “performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

TheWrap has reached out to the District Attorney’s office for further comment.

