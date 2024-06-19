Justin Timberlake’s Lawyer Vows to Fight DWI Charge: ‘We Will Have a Lot to Say’

Justin Timberlake is vowing to fight a drunk driving charge in the Hamptons, with his lawyer saying, “We will have a lot to say at the appropriate time.”

Hamptons powerhouse attorney, Edward Burke Jr., released a statement to TheWrap on Wednesday saying, “[We] look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations. We will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office.”

Timberlake, 43, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and taken into custody shortly after midnight on Tuesday in Sag Harbor, NY. Police said that after dining with friends at The American Hotel in Sag Harbor, he ran a stop sign in his BMW and veered out of his lane, then showed further signs of intoxication when assessed by an officer.

The singer was stopped at about 12:30 a.m., the AP reported, citing court documents. “His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” court papers stated.

He told the officer he’d had one martini and was following friends home, according to the documents. Following his arrest, he refused a breathalyzer at a nearby East Hampton police station.

The singer was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two other traffic violations, including not stopping at a stop sign and failure to stay in a proper lane of travel. He was released without bail and his next hearing on July 26, which Timberlake is not compelled to attend.

Justin Timberlake arriving at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The star is in the middle of a world tour – titled ‘The Forget Tomorrow World Tour’ – and has two live shows in Chicago this weekend and is scheduled to play New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 25 and 26.

Meanwhile his wife Jessica Biel is filming her upcoming Prime Video thriller series “The Better Sister” in Manhattan.

Timberlake’s representatives did not immediately return requests for comment.