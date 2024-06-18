Justin Timberlake was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor on Long Island in New York, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. Police said that he ran a stop sign and veered out of his lane, then showed further signs of intoxication when assessed by an officer.

The singer was stopped at about 12:30 a.m., the AP reported, citing court documents. “His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” court papers stated.

He told the officer he’d had one martini and was following friends home, according to the documents. Following his arrest, he refused a breathalyzer at a nearby East Hampton police station. The coastal village of Sag Harbor in the Hamptons is about 100 miles east of New York City.

Timberlake was arraigned Tuesday and released with no bond. His representatives did not immediately return requests for comment. He has two upcoming weekend shows in Chicago and was scheduled to play New York’s Madison Square Garden next week.

His next court date is scheduled for July 26.

Timberlake rose to fame in the hugely popular boy band *NSYNC and has won acclaim as an actor for roles in movies including “The Social Network” and “Friends With Benefits.” He has won 10 Grammy Awards and four Primetime Emmy Awards.

He’s currently in the midst of his North American tour in support of his latest album “Everything I Thought I Was,” which was released in March.