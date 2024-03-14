NSYNC reunited onstage for Justin Timberlake’s one-night-only Los Angeles concert at The Wiltern Wednesday night, and it’s gonna be pretty easy to guess what they sang.

The singer has previously performed *NSYNC songs solo at his other two pre-release shows in Memphis and New York, but the moment he started singing “It’s Gonna Be Me,” the curtains parted to reveal JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick singing the harmony of the chorus.

The performance marks the boy band’s most recent public reunion after they joined Timberlake for his MTV VMA Vanguard Award medley in 2013. The group gathered at the 2023 VMAs as well, immediately getting Taylor Swift’s attention.

The quintet presented Swift with her moon person for best pop, won by “Anti-Hero,” and in her acceptance speech, she wondered aloud what was happening and what the reunion could mean.

“I’m not doing well pivoting from this [watching the NSYNC reunion] to this [ accepting an award],” Swift said while accepting the award. “Like, I had your dolls!”

“Are you doing something? What’s gonna happen now?” Swift asked them, award in hand as well as a friendship bracelet from Lance Bass. “There’s something they’re going to do — they’re going to do something and I need to know what it is! You guys — you’re pop personified so to receive this from your golden pop hands really it’s too much.”

The band reunited to voice act for “Trolls 3: Band Together,” which follows Timberlake’s character Branch as he reunites with his brothers, who used to perform as the boy band Brozone. Four of the brothers have to figure out how to save their one brother Floyd (Troye Sivan) who was captured by fake popstar twins that leech off his talent to sing.

*NSYNC collaborated on their single “Better Place” for the film.

Timberlake’s sixth solo album “Everything I Thought It Was,” releases Friday, March 15.