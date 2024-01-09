MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” took to task Donald Trump predicting a market crash – and openly hoping it takes place before the election.

In a recent interview, the former president called the U.S. economy “fragile” under Biden and said he hopes a crash occurs “during this next 12 months, because I don’t want to be Herbert Hoover.”

“Oh, OK. So Donald Trump hopes millions of Americans lose their money from their 401Ks and retirement savings within the next 12 months so he doesn’t look bad,” said co-host Mika Brzezinski.

Brzezinski argued that Trump is “so worried about his image he’s hoping people lose their retirements now rather than later.”

“There were so many things wrong with what he said, so many,” the co-host continued.

Joe Scarborough added, “What you got to love is that he’s once again exposed himself to show just how horrific of a public servant he would be.”

“This is a guy that admitted on television that he’s so focused on himself that he wants Americans to hurry up and lose their jobs,” Scarborough said. “He wants them to lose their savings. He wants them to lose their 401Ks. Yes, he wants retirement accounts to be shattered over the next 12 months.”

“He’s that desperate to be elected,” Scarborough quipped.

The co-host added that economists believe the U.S. economy to be relatively strong under Biden, “It’s more resilient than they ever expected it to be.”

Katty Kay chimed in saying “that was a weird comment wishing economic catastrophe on the American people.”