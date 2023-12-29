Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg joined “Morning Joe” on Friday to discuss President Joe Biden’s chances in 2024, which he predicts are better than what has been reported in polling and media reports.

He added that the issue that Biden’s success will come down to will once again be COVID, which was a major part of his election campaign against former President Donald Trump in 2020.

“Morning Joe” cohost Willie Geist introduced Rosenberg at the top of the segment, noting that the strategist believes “Biden’s 2024 changes are much stronger than people realize.” Additionally, Geist highlighted Rosenberg’s prediction track record, specifically referencing his impressive prediction that the 2022 midterms would not see a Republican red wave.

“I think the case is simple, Willie,” Rosenberg said. “Joe Biden has been a good president, the country is better off, the Democratic Party is strong and winning elections all over the country.”

Meanwhile, “The Republicans have Trump,” Rosenberg continued, noting that the former president “is the most disgraced, degraded and dangerous presidential candidate in our history.”

“When I look at all that in every way possible, as we head into 2024, I would much rather be us than them,” the Democratic strategist argued of the two parties.

Pivoting to what other factors could keep Biden in the White House, Geist asked, “Why do you think COVID is actually really important here?”

Rosenberg replied that COVID was “the central promise of Biden in 2020,” and that he has been “successful” with his promise of recovery. “He’s done what he said he was going to do,” Rosenberg said.

“Our economic recovery here in the United States is stronger than any other G7 country in the world, we have the best job market in almost 60 years, inflation prices are now falling,” Rosenberg continued. “By every objective measure, we’re doing really well as a country, and we should be proud of that.”

The democratic strategist believes that Joe Biden can win the 2024 presidential election by arguing that he delivered exactly what was promised in his election campaign back in 2020.

“I don’t know how you sell Donald Trump and dress him up to be a credible and serious candidate for president, given all that he’s done, all that he’s said and all the things that he said he’s going to do,” Rosenberg said.

“I feel good, as I did in 2022. I feel good about where we are,” the strategist added. “We have a lot of work to do, of course. I mean, this is not a slam dunk in any way, but we should win the election next year, and I’m very optimistic about our chances.”

Watch the full “Morning Joe” segment in the video above.