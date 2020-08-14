Go Pro Today

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski Calls Out Diehard Trump Supporters: ‘How Stupid Can You Be?’

The morning show host railed against the president for putting his own supporters in danger and railed against them for allowing it

| August 14, 2020 @ 6:15 AM Last Updated: August 14, 2020 @ 6:27 AM
Mika

Morning Joe

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski went off Friday morning, urging supporters of President Donald Trump not to be so “stupid” and Republican lawmakers to “wake up” about the ways she says the president is dangerously impacting the country.

“There’s clear disdain that I have for this president, but look at the facts,” the “Morning Joe” co-host said. “Look at how he’s worn us down, from his paid-off porn star to Russia lies to racism in Charlottesville, racism across the board, children in cages… I mean lie after lie after lie. Conspiracy theories. Our country right now is really at a breaking point. If we don’t find a way to hold this president accountable with his attempts to undermine the Post Office and also his apparent negligence — perhaps purposeful —  on saving the American people’s lives in this pandemic. You are pathetic at this point.”

She went on, accusing Trump of “choosing not to” keep people alive amid the coronavirus pandemic and accusing his fellow GOP lawmakers of letting it happen.

Also Read: 'Morning Joe' Hosts Knock Trump for Contributing 'Not Once, but Twice' to Previous Kamala Harris Campaigns (Video)

Brzezinski’s anti-Trump remarks lasted the duration of a three-hour show and caught attention online Friday.

“How stupid can you be, at this point, if you follow this president?” she demanded at one point. “I beg you not to be, for your life!”

Watch some of her Friday remarks below:

Daniel Dae Kim, Idris Elba and Mel Gibson are among the many stars stricken by the novel coronavirus

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

