MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski went off Friday morning, urging supporters of President Donald Trump not to be so “stupid” and Republican lawmakers to “wake up” about the ways she says the president is dangerously impacting the country.

“There’s clear disdain that I have for this president, but look at the facts,” the “Morning Joe” co-host said. “Look at how he’s worn us down, from his paid-off porn star to Russia lies to racism in Charlottesville, racism across the board, children in cages… I mean lie after lie after lie. Conspiracy theories. Our country right now is really at a breaking point. If we don’t find a way to hold this president accountable with his attempts to undermine the Post Office and also his apparent negligence — perhaps purposeful — on saving the American people’s lives in this pandemic. You are pathetic at this point.”

She went on, accusing Trump of “choosing not to” keep people alive amid the coronavirus pandemic and accusing his fellow GOP lawmakers of letting it happen.

Brzezinski’s anti-Trump remarks lasted the duration of a three-hour show and caught attention online Friday.

“How stupid can you be, at this point, if you follow this president?” she demanded at one point. “I beg you not to be, for your life!”

Watch some of her Friday remarks below: