Joe Scarborough Nearly Urges Biden to Drop Out: ‘This Is Not Going to End Well’ | Video

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” whose team have shown support for President Joe Biden throughout his presidential term, provided some hard truths on Thursday, all but calling for Biden to step aside. The show is also widely known as perhaps Biden’s favorite news program, with Nancy Pelosi appearing last week on the program in what was seen as a signal meant for Biden.

While “Morning Joe” expressed concern over Biden’s recent debate performance, the program has since hosted him for an interview. On Thursday, however, cohost Joe Scarborough came the closest thus far on the MSNBC show to calling for Biden to withdraw, saying, “This is not going to end well if it continues to drag out.”

“Joe Biden has been, at least by our account, an extremely successful president,” Scarborough said after listing Biden’s achievements.

Scarborough then mentioned the recent mounting pressure against Biden from within his own party and said, “When you’re told by members of Congress that they’re going to lose the House and the Senate if he stays on the ticket — when you’re told by members of Congress who have seen the polls that you’re losing swing states … And when your top fundraiser over the past five, six, seven, eight years is telling you the money’s gone, the donors have all gone away,” the cohost continued.

“It’s really incumbent on people that are around Joe Biden to step up at this point and help the president, and help the man they love and do the right thing,” Scarborough said, coming close to directly calling on Biden to drop out of the race — but placing blame with his aides.

“This is not going to end well if it continues to drag out,” Scarborough added. “Look at the events of yesterday, the events of the last three weeks.”

The “Morning Joe” cohost added that “the anger that I hear is not at Joe Biden. The anger I hear are at the people that are keeping him in a bubble or who may have their own interests, some financial, in keeping him in the race.”

“That is anger from inside the political, his own political camp. And it is widespread,” the anchor said.

“Joe Biden deserves better,” Scarborough concluded. “He deserves better than he is getting from those closest to him.”