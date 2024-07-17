Biden Tests Positive for COVID, Cancels Vegas Speaking Engagement

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID.

He was set to speak at the 2024 UnidosUS Annual Conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday, but audiences were informed by the event’s president that Biden would no longer be taking part.

“We understand that he needs to take the precautions that have been recommended,” Janet Murguía told the crowd. “He did not obviously want to put anybody at risk.”

Biden just tested positive for covid. President of UnidosUS just announced on stage that Biden can’t speak at the event today because he just tested positive. pic.twitter.com/YZ6TIB5VnE — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) July 17, 2024

Biden was campaigning in Nevada, but “will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement to media.

So far, he’s experiencing only mild symptoms, according to the statement. The president’s physician said he had a runny nose, a “non-productive cough” and malaise on Wednesday afternoon.

“He felt OK for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus,” his physician added.

The statement concluded, “The White House will provide regular updates on the president’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.”