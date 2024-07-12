Biden’s First Solo Press Conference Gets Mixed Reviews: ‘Real Answers, Delivered Kinda Poorly’

Biden hosts first press briefing since presidential debate at conclusion of NATO conference Thursday

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 11: U.S. President Joe Biden holds news conference at the 2024 NATO Summit on July 11, 2024 in Washington, DC. NATO leaders convene in Washington this week for the annual summit to discuss future strategies and commitments and mark the 75th anniversary of the alliance’s founding. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden’s first presser since his lackluster debate performance has received mixed reviews so far.

While there were no glaring flubs or stutters (save Vice President Trump), the president’s showing Thursday did not sway the public completely. After a week of some of the president’s closest confidants calling for him to step away from the nation’s top office, the president remained firm in his decision to “defeat Donald Trump.”

The former president among others criticized the president’s “big boy press conference,” with Trump even saying the president has “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Others praised Biden for his composure and proficiency on foreign policy issues, a skill Biden was often lauded for as a senator, saying he was “in his element.” However, this did not excuse the president’s fumble earlier in the day, calling Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Putin.

Not all democratic leaders were so impressed. One anti-Trump strategist told TheWrap: “this cannot continue.”

The press conference started 57 minutes after the announced time of 6:30 p.m. ET and lasted about an hour. 

Commentator Charlotte Clymer was a fan and called the press conference “devastating for his critics.”

Democratic strategist Ameshia Cross was unsurprisingly pro as well, remarking “Biden is at his best on a world stage & his foreign policy chops are unmatched and decades deep

Read on for other responses.

