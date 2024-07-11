Biden Defends Himself From Widespread Critique, but Accidentally Refers to ‘Vice President Trump’

President Joe Biden touted his accomplishments, including leading what he called “the most successful” NATO conference ever this week, during a Thursday press conference. He also reiterated his plan to stay in the presidential race, despite widespread calls for him to drop out.

While he was stronger and far more focused than on the night of his now infamous debate against the former president, he did misspeak multiple times throughout the press conference — the most notable being referring to “Vice President Trump” early in the event, when he appeared to be referring to VP Kamala Harris.

After White House staff wrapped the event, one reporter shouted that Trump was now using the gaffe to mock Biden’s age, but the president was already being led away. Trump posted multiple mocking remarks of Biden’s press conference on his Truth Social online platform.

Throughout the conference, Biden insisted he’s “the best person to do the job,” and — despite widespread calls for him to bow out of the presidential race — there’s “no indication” he should step aside.

After being asked point-blank if he still intends to run in November, he replied, “I’m determined on running,” and boasted about the number of events he has done lately and how many more he has planned.

Earlier in the day, he had another slip of the tongue during the NATO conference, where he mistakenly introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “President Putin.” That time, he quickly corrected himself, adding that “Zelenskyy is going to beat Putin.” But, he didn’t catch himself for a correction after his “Vice President Trump” reference.

When asked about Harris, Biden said she is “qualified to be president, that’s why I picked her.” While that could have led to a segue in which he announced she should be the Democratic candidate, Biden dismissed claims lodged by George Clooney and other detractors that he’s not physically or mentally fit to be re-elected.

Biden said he’s “ready to deal with Putin now or three years from now,” to another question about his readiness in the Oval Office and that he is “getting the job done.” He added that the campaign “hasn’t even started yet.” Although he said that “other people could beat Trump too,” it’s “awful hard to start from scratch [with a new candidate].”

He said he’s had several neurological tests and that “no one is suggesting that” he take another, at least from within his medical staff. He added that he’s open to another test if, and only if, one of his doctors thinks it’s necessary.

The president also stressed the importance of continuing to support NATO, saying, “I will not bow down to Putin. I will keep NATO strong… every American must ask himself, is America safer with NATO? I believe the American people understand that America is stronger because of our alliances. American cannot retreat from the world, American must lead the world.”

His statements were in stark contrast with those of Trump, who has mentioned several times that, if re-elected, he would have the United States leave the alliance.

The press conference started nearly an hour after the announced time of 6:30 p.m. ET.