Adam Schiff Urges Biden to Step Down in a Move Some Democratic Voters Call ‘Spineless’

“If this doesn’t stop, this bulls–t is going to cost us the election,” one social media user writes

Adam Schiff (Getty Images)
Adam Schiff joined the chorus of Democratic leaders who have publicly called upon President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 election against Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the California representative and chair of the House Intelligence Committee told The Los Angeles Times: “Biden has been one of the most consequential presidents in our nation’s history, and his lifetime of service as a senator, a vice president and now as president has made our country better.”

“But our nation is at a crossroads,” Schiff continued. “A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the president can defeat Donald Trump in November.”

While he further noted that the “choice to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden’s alone,” he reiterated it is indeed time “to pass the torch” and “secure his legacy.”

However, some social media users were quick to condemn the politician’s criticisms against his own party’s leader. “I find it seriously f–ked up that Republicans and former Republicans like David Jolly, Stuart Stevens, Michael Steele and Rick Wilson are standing more strongly behind Joe Biden than some spineless Democrats like Adam Schiff,” one X user wrote in response to the news.

Another X user highlighted the fact that the election is only four months away and how the Democratic Party’s lack of solidarity could lead to a loss in November.

“Adam Schiff has called on Biden to step out of the race. I’ve had enough of this f–king s–t,” the account noted. “The election is less than four months away. Democrats need to stand together. Biden has already said he’s not quitting. If this doesn’t stop, this bulls–t is gonna cost us the election.”

Some Californians also took issue with Schiff jumping ship, instead calling for his removal in the event Biden does actually step down.

“Adam Schiff is my congressman in California and is currently running for Senate. If he can’t get behind the Democratic ticket in November, then he needs to drop out of the race,” one local user wrote.

Schiff is just one of the many who have suggested that it’s time for Biden to take a step back from his role in order to solidify a win. George Clooney recently shifted gears in opposition of Biden in a New York Times op-ed titled, “I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee.”

Ultimately, some people are here for Schiff’s take, while others are completely against it. Check out more responses, below:

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

