Adam Schiff joined the chorus of Democratic leaders who have publicly called upon President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 election against Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the California representative and chair of the House Intelligence Committee told The Los Angeles Times: “Biden has been one of the most consequential presidents in our nation’s history, and his lifetime of service as a senator, a vice president and now as president has made our country better.”

“But our nation is at a crossroads,” Schiff continued. “A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the president can defeat Donald Trump in November.”

While he further noted that the “choice to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden’s alone,” he reiterated it is indeed time “to pass the torch” and “secure his legacy.”

However, some social media users were quick to condemn the politician’s criticisms against his own party’s leader. “I find it seriously f–ked up that Republicans and former Republicans like David Jolly, Stuart Stevens, Michael Steele and Rick Wilson are standing more strongly behind Joe Biden than some spineless Democrats like Adam Schiff,” one X user wrote in response to the news.

I find it seriously f*cked up that Republicans & former Republicans like David Jolly, Stuart Stevens, Michael Steele and Rick Wilson are standing more strongly behind Joe Biden than some spineless Democrats like Adam Schiff. — Kenny BooYah! 🖖🏾 (@KwikWarren) July 16, 2024

Another X user highlighted the fact that the election is only four months away and how the Democratic Party’s lack of solidarity could lead to a loss in November.

“Adam Schiff has called on Biden to step out of the race. I’ve had enough of this f–king s–t,” the account noted. “The election is less than four months away. Democrats need to stand together. Biden has already said he’s not quitting. If this doesn’t stop, this bulls–t is gonna cost us the election.”

Adam Schiff has called on Biden to step out of the race. I've had enough of this fucking shit. The election is less than 4 months away. Democrats need to stand together. Biden has already said he's not quitting. If this doesn't stop, this bullshit is gonna cost us the election. pic.twitter.com/hbd0hVdG7a — Amy Lynn🐇💀 (@AmyLynnStL) July 17, 2024

Some Californians also took issue with Schiff jumping ship, instead calling for his removal in the event Biden does actually step down.

“Adam Schiff is my congressman in California and is currently running for Senate. If he can’t get behind the Democratic ticket in November, then he needs to drop out of the race,” one local user wrote.

Adam Schiff is my congressman in California and is currently running for Senate. If he can’t get behind the Democratic ticket in November, then he needs to drop out of the race. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 17, 2024

Schiff is just one of the many who have suggested that it’s time for Biden to take a step back from his role in order to solidify a win. George Clooney recently shifted gears in opposition of Biden in a New York Times op-ed titled, “I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee.”

Ultimately, some people are here for Schiff’s take, while others are completely against it. Check out more responses, below:

Adam Schiff… pic.twitter.com/qU0I96YtI8 — Drop It Low for Paimon (@wondermann5) July 17, 2024

I supported @AdamSchiff in the California Democratic primary because he’s smart and courageous. He isn’t afraid to speak up and do what’s right.



Most elected Democrats agree with him on Biden, but they’re too cowardly to say it publicly. — Woke Senator (@WokeMitt) July 17, 2024

So now Adam Schiff is calling for Biden to drop out of the race too? Something weird is going on. Not to mention the media is trying to push the narrative that most Dem voters don’t want Biden to run when, clearly that’s not the case. Strings are being pulled yall. — 👩‍🎓👩‍💻👩🏼‍🎤 (@JacqeEll) July 17, 2024

The best thing for America would be for adam schiff to drop out of the California Senate race and allow the better qualified Katie Porter to run as the Democratic Senate candidate. — Terry Aichele (@hermistonsports) July 17, 2024

I wasn't going to say anything about Adam Schiff, but I am tired of the bullshit. Adam Schiff needs to shut the fuck up and take several seats. Democrats can't replace Biden now; it will cause more damage than good. — Christopher Bouzy (spoutible.com/cbouzy) (@cbouzy) July 17, 2024