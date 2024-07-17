Biden Admits He Ran in 2020 as a ‘Transitional Candidate,’ but Is ‘Reluctant to Walk Away’ From a Nation ‘So Divided’ | Video

President Joe Biden is acknowledging that he once described himself as a “transitional candidate” for president, but in new interview, he said he’s sure it’s time to pass the mantle given how “divided” the country is.

Biden spoke with Ed Gordon of BET News for “Black America Votes: The Biden Special,” which airs Wednesday. In a clip from the special, Biden told Gordon, “I thought that I’d be able to move from this, just pass it on to someone else, but I didn’t anticipate things getting so divided,” the president told Gordon in the pre-taped special.

Biden’s age has become a campaign issue following his disastrous debate against Donald Trump in June, and amid fears this could cost Democrats the election, there have been calls from prominent donors and even fellow elected Democrats for him to step down as the candidate. But the president said that he thinks his age may be an asset for him.

“Quite frankly, I think the only thing age brings is a little bit of wisdom,” Biden said. “I think I’ve demonstrated that I know how to get things done for the country, in spite of the fact that we couldn’t get it done. But there’s more to do, and I’m reluctant to walk away from that.”

Biden also warned that with former president Donald Trump in office the nation could see two more conservative appointed Supreme Court judges when asked about restoring Roe v. Wade.

“There will probably be two more appointments to the court,” Biden explained, saying two judges will probably retire. “Just imagine if he has two more appointments on that court what that means forever.”

The president has been hitting the campaign trail, specifically with on-camera speaking engagements, since his flop at the first presidential debate. His first on-camera exclusive since was with George Stephanopoulos for ABC News, and his second was with Lester Holt for NBC News Monday.

Biden admitted to the Nightly News anchor that he had a “bad night” debating against Trump but pushed back asking why he focuses on that instead of his Republican rival’s documented lies.

“Why don’t you guys ever talk about the 28 lies he told? Where are you on this?” Biden asked Holt Monday. “Why in the press haven’t you talked about that? 28 times it’s confirmed he lied that debate.”

“Black America Votes: The Biden Special” will premiere on the network at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Watch a clip from the BET interview at the top of the page.