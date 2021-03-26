agency gender parity hollywood

Photo illustration by Christopher Smith (Getty Images)

Most Hollywood Talent Agencies Fall Short of Gender Parity Goals

by | March 26, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

“The disregard for gender parity is completely out of step with best business practices, as well as the current zeitgeist,” SDSU’s Martha Lauzen says

Despite public pledges to achieve progress toward gender parity — “50/50 by 2020” was the battle cry — most Hollywood talent agencies appear to have fallen short of their goals and are reluctant to talk about their lack of progress.

In a survey of six top agencies by TheWrap, only ICM Partners and Verve said they have reached their own goals for achieving gender balance. In the case of ICM, a company rep said 15 of its 23 departments are run or co-run by women — while Verve has six women on an 11-member leadership team that is evenly split to oversee a staff of 84 that is 52% female.

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto Gonzalez

Film Reporter ◘umberto@thewrap.com◘Twitter: @elmayimbe

