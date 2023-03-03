Following a competitive bidding situation, Sony has won global rights to “My Ex-Friend’s Wedding,” starring Ariana DeBose, Amanda Seyfried, Chloe Fineman and Megan Stalter.

“Daisy Jones and the Six” author Taylor Jenkins Reid wrote the comedy with Ashley Rodger. Kay Cannon (“Blockers,” “Cinderella”) will direct and contributed revisions to the script.

The film follows four childhood best friends who spring into action when they get a voicemail from another former best friend on the eve of her wedding day. To stop her from making the worst mistake of her life, they band together and attempt to rekindle their old bond.

Production is slated to begin this summer. Sister acquired the spec script after it was developed by Circle of Confusion. Co-Founder and Global CEO Stacey Snider will produce, along with Deb Hayward, Circle of Confusion’s Brad Mendelsohn and Katie Abbott and K&L Productions’ Cannon and Laverne McKinnon. Rodger and Jenkins Reid will also produce.

“We at Sister are thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures on this comedy about the power of enduring female friendship,” said Snider. “My Ex-Friend’s Wedding is a testament to the creative vision of Taylor, Ashley and Kay, whose touching and hilarious script has attracted an all-star cast of amazing actresses.”

Joe Matukewicz, Sony Pictures head of Worldwide Acquisitions and Stage 6 Films, said: “We spit out our tea at the hilarious and heartfelt script for My Ex-Friend’s Wedding and Kay’s vision for it had us wanting to pick up the phone to call all our ex-friends!”

DeBose, who won an Oscar for her performance in “West Side Story” last year, will next appear in Sony’s “Kraven The Hunter”, Disney’s “Wish”, and the action film “Argylle” for Apple, among other projects. “The Dropout” star Seyfried is currently in production on the Atom Egoyan film “Seven Veils.” Fineman is four seasons into starring on “Saturday Night Live,” and recently appeared in “Babylon” and “White Noise.” “Hacks” breakout Megan Stalter will soon appear in the films “Cora Bora” and “Sometimes I Think About Dying.”

Elizabeth Grave, SVP Development and Production is overseeing the project for Sony Pictures. Virginia Longmuir negotiated the deal for Sony Picture’s Stage 6 Films. FilmNation Entertainment and WME Independent negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

Variety first reported the news.