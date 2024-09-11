Edward Bluemel Is ‘Really Happy’ George R.R. Martin Supports Fans’ Petition to Get ‘My Lady Jane’ a Season 2

Edward Bluemel said he’s overjoyed that George R.R. Martin supports fans’ petition to get “My Lady Jane” a second season after it was abruptly canceled just under two months after it premiered in June.

“Anyway, here’s some words from George R.R. Martin that made me really happy,” Bluemel, who played Lord Guildford Dudley in the series, wrote Tuesday in an Instagram Story post. He placed his remarks over a blog post that the “Game of Thrones” author shared on Monday.

In the post — titled “Some Stuff and Nonsense — Martin said he “really enjoyed” the first season of “My Lady Jane” and that the story of Jane Grey “always fascinated” him.

Edward Bluemel’s Instagram Story @edwardbluemel

“I have always loved alternate history and Jane Grey, England’s nine-days queen, has always fascinated me,” he wrote. “Small wonder, then, that I really enjoyed ‘My Lady Jane,’ a clever and original historical fantasy on Amazon Prime, set in an England full of witches and shapechangers, where Jane lasts more than nine days.”

He also praised the series’ showrunner Meredith Glynn, whom he’d previously worked with on a “GOT” spinoff that’s since been shelved.

“Knowing her talents, it did not surprise me that ‘My Lady Jane’ was so much fun,” Martin added. And lastly, he wished fans luck with their petition. “Got to love the fans … Jane deserved more than nine days, or eight episodes.”

The petition, “Demanding Amazon Prime to Renew My Lady Jane for a Second Season,” was launched on July 15 and has since garnered 67,986 signatures of its next 75,000 goal.

“‘My Lady Jane,’ the fascinating adaptation on Amazon Prime has garnered widespread acclaim and quickly built a passionate fan base. After a successful first season, viewers are undoubtedly craving a follow-up,” the petition reads. “Amazon Prime has yet to officially announce a second season, leading many fans to uncertainty and disappointment. The popularity of the show is evident as it ranks particularly well amongst viewers. Renewing ‘My Lady Jane’ would not just please fans, it would also generate a significant amount of traffic and viewership benefits for the streaming platform.”