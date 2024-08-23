‘My Lady Jane’ Fans Petition to Save Prime Video Show After Cancellation

Fans of “My Lady Jane” are pushing to save the Prime Video show following its abrupt cancellation.

“My Lady Jane,” which first debuted on the streamer in late June, was canceled under two months after its premiere in mid-August. The news that the show would not be moving forward came as a shock to fans, who immediately mobilized to share their support across social media.

Viewers of the series also started a fan petition to renew “My Lady Jane” for a second season. While the petition was started in July weeks after the binge release on June 27, it has recirculated in the wake of the cancellation, amassing 24,538 signatures to date. The petition, addressed to Prime Video, calls upon the streamer “to listen to the voices of fans around the globe and confirm the renewal of ‘My Lady Jane’ for a second season.”

“‘My Lady Jane,’ the fascinating adaptation on Amazon Prime has garnered widespread acclaim and quickly built a passionate fan base. After a successful first season, viewers are undoubtedly craving a follow-up,” the petition reads. “Amazon Prime has yet to officially announce a second season, leading many fans to uncertainty and disappointment. The popularity of the show is evident as it ranks particularly well amongst viewers. Renewing ‘My Lady Jane’ would not just please fans, it would also generate a significant amount of traffic and viewership benefits for the streaming platform.”

The cause to save “My Lady Jane” also has its own website, which shares ways fans can support the show across social media and express their grievances to the streamer.

A representative for Prime Video did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“My Lady Jane” reimagines the tragic tale of Lady Jane Grey, the young Tudor noblewoman who was Queen of England for nine days in 1553 and then beheaded. Instead, the show “retells history the way it should have happened: the damsel in distress saves herself,” per the official logline.

Emily Bader (“Charmed,” “Fresh Kills”) stars as Lady Jane Grey, with the ensemble cast including Edward Bluemel, Dominic Cooper, Anna Chancellor, Rob Brydon and Kate O’Flynn, among others.