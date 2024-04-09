“Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington says the Jon Snow-led sequel series he pitched to HBO has been put on hold… at least for the time being.

“It’s not happening — and not happening anytime soon anyway,” Harington told Entertainment Weekly in an interview out Tuesday. “We bounced some ideas around and nothing really lit us up. It just didn’t. I think we don’t want to do something that’s not worth it. So for the time being, we’re just shelving it.”

The sci-fi fantasy drama series was one of HBO’s most successful series ever, and became one of the network’s most cult-followed shows following its debut in April 2011. With how beloved “Game of Thrones” became, Harington said he cares too much about his character and the show itself to just put out a lackluster follow-up.

“I would never have said yes to the idea of developing something with Jon Snow if I didn’t think there was something interesting there, and there could have been,” he explained. “HBO cares about the character a lot and I care about the character a lot, and we don’t want to put out something that is going to sully the character. That’s the worst thing that we could possibly do.”

Harington continued, “So unless we find something in the future that really lands, there’s no point in rushing it. There’s no point in keeping developing for development’s sake and doing something that I don’t want to do.”

HBO did not provide comment when reached by TheWrap.

News of the “GoT” expansion was first announced in June 2022, with Harington set to reprise his role as the courageous Nights Watchman after the original series’ finale in May 2019.

In the meantime, longtime fans will be welcomed back to Westeros when “House of the Dragon” Season 2 lands on HBO on June 16.

All eight seasons of “Game of Thrones” and “House of the Dragon” Season 1 are currently available to stream on Max.