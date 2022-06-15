Amazon Studios has unveiled a teaser trailer for “My Policeman,” which finds Harry Styles caught between a forbidden romance with a male museum curator and a more socially acceptable relationship with a female teacher.

Split between two timelines, the drama follows the trio of Tom (Styles), Patrick (David Dawson) and Marion (Emma Corrin) in 1950s Britain as they navigate the contours of a homosexual affair. Forty years later, they are given a chance to confront the past when an older Patrick (Rupert Everett) pays a visit to the home of Tom (Linus Roache) and Marion (Gina McKee).

The trailer begins with Tom and Patrick standing side by side, gazing at a painting of a stormy ocean. When Patrick asks how it makes him feel, Tom replies, “You can sense the waves… you know how strong they are… like swimming in rough surf.”

Tom’s voiceover plays over a sun-soaked montage of his courtship with Marion: the handsome pair frolics at the beach, sits by a pool and takes a drive through the countryside with Patrick. But Tom’s emotional dilemma soon becomes apparent between shots of him and Patrick in a close embrace, him and Marion on their wedding day, and other glimpses of the trio in various scenes.

“You feel they could crush you, or take you under,” the voiceover continues as the music intensifies. “You just have to let it take hold of you.”

The trailer ends with a startling image of Tom’s police uniform on fire before lingering on his face.

Based on the 2012 book by Bethan Roberts, “My Policeman” is directed by Michael Grandage (“Genius”) from a script by Ron Nyswaner (“Philadelphia”). Styles can also be seen in the recently-released trailer for “Don’t Worry Darling,” while “The Crown”s Emma Corrin is currently filming “Retreat” and “Lady Chatterley’s Lover.” Dawson most recently appeared in the Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton film “All The Old Knives,” and is also known for his work on “The Last Kingdom” and “Peaky Blinders.”

Late last month, Styles revealed that although he has nude scenes in “My Policeman,” only his backside made it into the final cut.

“My Policeman” debuts in U.S. and U.K. theaters on October 21 and on Prime Video globally on November 4.