Harry Styles will be baring it all (or, at least, a lot) in his upcoming film “My Policeman.”

The “As It Was” singer has a nude scene in the film and, up until now, it wasn’t clear just how much skin he’d be showing. In an interview on “The Howard Stern Show,” Styles clarified that it was his behind that will make it on screen.

“I wasn’t naked in ‘Don’t Worry Darling.’ I was naked in ‘My Policeman.’ There’s no peen in the final cut,” he said via Entertainment Tonight of his frontal nether region. “There’s bum bum… I don’t think the peen was intended to be involved. The peen, it was pre-negotiated that that would remain my own.”

Styles is still in the early days of his acting career, and both of his upcoming films involve intimate scenes. While chatting with Stern, he admitted that the scenes made him feel quite “vulnerable.”

“I’d never kissed anyone on camera before and it felt like giving a part of myself away in some ways,” Styles said. Of filming the intimate scenes, he added, “I think the most important thing in that stuff is trust. I think if you speak about it properly with everyone that’s involved [that helps].”

He continued, “If you remember that the most important thing on the set is the two human beings doing it. If at any point either one of you is uncomfortable, I think having the conversation where it’s like, ‘It doesn’t matter if they’re getting great stuff, if you don’t feel good, you tell me and we’ll stop.'”

Styles stars alongside Emma Corrin (“The Crown”) in “My Policeman,” which is based on the novel by the same name by Bethan Roberts. The project is set in the late 1990s when an elderly invalid named Patrick (Rupert Everett) comes to the home of Marion and Tom (Corrin and Styles) and reignites the events from 40 years earlier when Patrick and Tom had a relationship when homosexuality was still illegal.

Michael Grandage directed the film from an adapted screenplay by Ron Nyswaner (“Philadelphia,” “Homeland”). The film is currently expected to have a fall release.