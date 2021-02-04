Emma Corrin, who stars as Princess Diana on “The Crown,” has joined the cast of Amazon Studios’ “My Policeman” and will star in the romance alongside Harry Styles, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Corrin replaces “Rebecca” actress Lily James in the cast, who was previously in talks to star when the film was first announced.

“My Policeman” is based on the novel by the same name by Bethan Roberts and is set in the late 1990s when an elderly invalid named Patrick comes to the home of Marion and Tom (Corrin and Styles) and reignites the events from 40 years earlier when Patrick and Tom had a relationship when homosexuality was still illegal.

Michael Grandage will direct “My Policeman” from an adapted screenplay by Ron Nyswaner (“Philadelphia,” “Homeland”).

“My Policeman” will be produced by Greg Berlanti, Robbie Rogers and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti-Schechter Films, in association with Cora Palfrey and Phillip Herd at Independent Film Company and MGC.

Emma Corrin was just nominated for a Golden Globe and SAG Award for her work in Season 4 of “The Crown.” She made her debut film appearance in “Misbehaviour” from last year. She is represented by Insight Management, Circle of Confusion and Public Eye.

