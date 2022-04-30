Naomi Judd’s death on Saturday sparked reactions from across Hollywood honoring the Grammy-winner singer of The Judds.

Judd died at 76, with no further details disclosed about her cause of death. Celebrities to politicians, from Carrie Underwood to Gov. Mike Huckabee, shared their condolences and memories on social media.

Underwood offered her prayers to the family on Twitter, saying that “country music lost a true legend.” While Huckabee said he was “devastated” by Judd’s death, adding on his Twitter that the duo The Judds “was one of great duos of all time. One of my favorite & most memorable interviews was w/ Naomi. I loved her candor & humor & so respect personal story of persistence. She is irreplaceable.”

Radio host Cody Alan also chimed in on social, saying his “heart is sinking over the loss today of Naomi Judd at 76. She was a talented lady, and one of a kind, making The Judds iconic in every sense of the word.” Alan shared a photo of himself with Judd taken weeks ago.

Read on for more tributes from the likes of Maren Morris, Travis Tritt and Hoda Kotb.

Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We’re all sending up prayers for the Judd family today… — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 30, 2022

So saddened by this news. @kathielgifford and i treasured the moments we shared with her on our show. One of a kind ❤️❤️RIP Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76 | AP News https://t.co/CcRCpVPffV — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) April 30, 2022

Silence so deep only my soul can hear

Says now the past is what I fear

The future isn’t what it used to be

Only today is all that’s promised me



Flow on River of Time



I love you, Naomi Judd. January 11, 1946 – April 30, 2022 pic.twitter.com/aaR3IPAkrt — Hunter Kelly (@hunterkelly) April 30, 2022

Devastated by death of Naomi Judd who w/ daughter @Wynonna was one of great duos of all time. One of my favorite & most memorable interviews was w/ Naomi. I loved her candor & humor & so respect personal story of persistence. She is irreplaceable. #sad https://t.co/9hfwXaO9sN — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 30, 2022

My heart is sinking over the loss today of Naomi Judd at 76. She was a talented lady, and one of a kind, making The Judds iconic in every sense of the word. This pic was taken just a few weeks ago😢 pic.twitter.com/mRYJHUjTc8 — Cody Alan (@CodyAlan) April 30, 2022

Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed “Love Can Build a Bridge” just a few short weeks ago. 🤍😔 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 30, 2022

I’m very sad to hear that Naomi Judd has passed away. Rest In Peace .Sending love and light to Ashley and Wynonna and all who love her. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) April 30, 2022

I loved Naomi Judd. Among her many talents, she was just so much fun, a great storyteller and a wonderful spirit. https://t.co/1ecFMV7HSY — Andy Cohen (@Andy) April 30, 2022

This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family. https://t.co/ONRL9Q29om — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 30, 2022

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” her daughters Wynonna and Ashley Judd said in a statement.

After being discovered by Nashville record producer Brent Maher, they recorded their first album as The Judds in 1983. In their time as a musical duo, The Judds have scored 20 Top 10 hits – including 15 that charted No. 1 – and were undefeated winners of every major country music award show for eight consecutive years. Along the way, they won five Grammy Awards. Naomi won an additional Grammy for writing the country song of the year with the Judds’ hit “Love Can Build a Bridge.”