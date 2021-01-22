NBC Sports Network to Shut Down, NHL and NASCAR Coverage to Move to USA Network

NBC Sports Network is shutting down, according to multiple media reports.

Much of the channel’s programming including NASCAR races and NHL games will migrate over to USA Network, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. At the same time, NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock will continue to get more of NBC’s sports rights. The channel will be shuttered by the end of 2021.

A representative for NBC Sports did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

NBC Sports Network, abbreviated “NBCSN,” was supposed to be Comcast’s attempt at creating an ESPN challenger, but that never materialized. The channel first launched in 1995 as The Outdoor Life Network (OLN), which primarily featured fishing hunting and other outdoor activities. It eventually began airing the Tour de France and relaunched as Versus in 2006. Following Comcast’s acquisition of NBCU from General Electric in 2011, executives announced their intentions to merge Versus within NBC Sports and create a new national sports cable channel.

In debuted as the NBC Sports Network in 2012, with its top sports rights including the NHL (including Stanley Cup Final games), Olympics and the English Premier League.