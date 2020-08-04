NBCUniversal Begins Layoffs Ahead of Another 2020 Reorganization

NBCU is poised to closer align its television and streaming operations, both of which are under Lazarus. During Comcast’s second quarter earnings call last week, CEO Jeff Shell hinted that more changes were coming. “A few months ago, we combined our television and streaming businesses under Mark Lazarus, which will allow us to more rapidly shift our resources and investment from linear to streaming. Mark is finalizing a new structure that will demonstrate the unique way we intend to manage this business going forward,” he said on the July 30th call.
NBCU’s revenue declined 25% to $6.1 billion in the second quarter as theme park and movie theater closings have hampered the company’s bottom line.
The company is also dealing with the fallout from last Friday, when NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy was the subject of a damaging story by The Hollywood Reporter, which featured multiple current and former executives accuse Telegdy of workplace misconduct and fostering a “traumatic” environment during his tenure with the company, which included 9 years as head of its unscripted department. NBCU is investigating the matter.
For a TV show, the only thing more important than having solid Nielsen ratings, is staying on the air. One generally goes hand in hand with the other, but as we find out each spring, that's not always the case.
Scroll through the TheWrap's gallery to see the 10 highest-rated scripted TV shows of the 2019-2020 season that have been canceled or came to a plotted conclusion at Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC. All ratings in this story come from Nielsen's "most current" data, which includes a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. Lowest-rated is first, highest-rated last, and, yes, there are ties. Readers can see the complete list of all the broadcast TV shows that have been renewed, canceled and ordered here.
These moms and dads got the ax this year with a not-high-enough demo rating.
ABC
Series: "Emergence" Net: ABC 18-49 rating: 1.0
It didn't emerge enough from the pack for ABC to hand it another season.
ABC
Series: "Will & Grace" Net: NBC 18-49 rating: 1.0
The comedy's second farewell season wasn't as highly rated, but more than a decade will do that to you.
NBC
Series: "How to Get Away With Murder" Net: ABC 18-49 rating: 1.1
Definitely not killer, but not criminal either.
ABC
Series: "Hawaii Five-0" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.1
CBS says Aloha to this reboot's Friday numbers.
CBS
Series: "Empire" Net: Fox 18-49 rating: 1.2
The Lyons went out with much quieter ratings than the ones they came roaring in with, but still louder than other show's that had planned endings this year.
Fox
Series: "The Good Place" Net: NBC 18-49 rating: 1.2
Not heavenly, but good.
NBC
Series: "Criminal Minds" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.4
The long-running CBS drama made out like a bandit for a show in its 15th and final season.
CBS
Series: "Modern Family" Net: ABC 18-49 rating: 1.6 ABC said goodbye to the Dunphys this spring, and their solid Nielsen numbers.
ABC
